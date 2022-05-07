Day expands Wells Fargo lead

POTOMAC, Md. – Jason Day shook his head vigorously after holing an 11-footer for birdie on his ninth hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm – not out of disgust, but to whip the excess water off his cap. For the rest of the round, Day shed the hat entirely.

Whatever it took to get through a wet blanket of a day in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain Friday to expand his lead to three shots. Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds and relishing the chance to relax and watch the rest of the field try to stay dry.

“I'm looking forward to it. It's nice to be back in the mix, nice to be leading. It's still two more days left, so I can't get too far ahead of myself,” Day said.

More rain, unseasonable cold and stronger wind is forecast for today, and even colder temperatures Sunday.

Day got a tip from playing partner Max Homa, who was his closest pursuer after a 66. Homa told Day he flinched because water dripped from the bill of his cap onto his putter, causing him to ram his birdie putt 6 feet by on the par-4 18th. Homa tossed the hat to caddie Joe Greiner before making the comebacker.

Luke List (66), James Hahn (68), Kurt Kitayama (67) and Denny McCarthy (69) were tied for third, four strokes behind Day.

CHAMPIONS: In Duluth, Georgia, David Toms ran off three straight birdies after a rain delay and closed with a short birdie when he judged the wind right to give him a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke after one round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Duke was first off at No. 1 on the TPC Sugarloaf and dropped only one shot. Equally important was finishing with pars in a strong wind after the rain stoppage.

Steve Flesch had a 67. Steve Stricker, in his second PGA Tour Champions tournament after being out six months recovering from an illness that caused him to lose 25 pounds, was in the group at 68. Stricker is coming off a runner-up finish last week.

Toms made three straight birdies after the delay and felt solid the rest of the way, picking up three more birdies on the front nine before the wind got stronger.

DP WORLD: In Sutton Coldfield, England, German golfer Hurly Long was the halfway leader at the British Masters by a stroke.

Tournament host Danny Willett was among seven players within two strokes of Long, who is in his first season on the European tour.

Long started his second round from the 10th hole with a run of nine straight pars but then birdied five of his next six holes and was two shots clear of the field until a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day.

The resulting 4-under 68 left him at 9 under and a shot ahead of Scotland's Richie Ramsay, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and Sweden's Marcus Kinhalt.