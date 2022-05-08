Bradley's 67 gives him lead by 2 shots

POTOMAC, Md. – Keegan Bradley shot the lowest score for the second straight day Saturday, a 3-under 67 that gave him a three-day total of 8-under 202 and a two-shot lead over Max Homa in British Open weather on a U.S. Open-style course at the Wells Fargo Championship.

About 2 inches of rain has fallen since Friday morning, yet the low-lying course near the Potomac River has held up well enough to avoid any delays in play. Temperatures dropped into the low 40s on Saturday.

“It felt like a Patriots playoff game out there in December,” said Bradley, who grew up in New England. “It was fun, but I'm glad to be done.”

Bradley was one of four players to shoot in the 60s. The scoring average was 73.7, the highest relative to par on the PGA Tour since the final round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Homa shot a steady 71 while playing partners Jason Day and Luke List struggled, but consecutive bogeys on the back nine allowed Bradley to pass Homa.

Day, the leader after 36 holes, shot a 79 to fall seven strokes off the lead.

Rory McIlroy closed with nine straight pars for a 68 and a tie for sixth at 2-under.

Bradley, 35, has been solid recently, with top-10 finishes in three of his last five events, including fifth at the Players Championship during another week of bad weather.

The eye-popping number for a player whose putter has held him back: Bradley ranks second in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship in putting by the PGA Tour's “strokes gained” metric. His key makes Saturday: 14 feet for birdie on the par-3 ninth hole, 21 feet for birdie on the tough par-4 11th, 9 feet for birdie on the 16th and, finally, 8 feet to save par after going bunker-to-bunker on the closing hole.

DP WORLD: In Sutton Coldfield, England, Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie to shoot 3-under 69 and take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the British Masters as he bids for a first win in four years amid a career rebuild.

The Danish golfer broke a four-way tie for the lead after almost holing his approach from 242 yards on the par-5 17th hole. He tapped in from two feet for a second eagle of the day and holed a birdie putt from 23 feet at the last.

Olesen was 11-under overall, with third-round leader Hurly Long (73) and Marcus Armitage (70) the nearest challengers on 8 under.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Duluth, Georgia, David Toms flipped the script at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic with a four-shot swing on the 15th hole and closed with pars for a 1-under 71 that gave him a two-shot lead over Ken Duke going into the final round.

Toms was at 8-under 136.

Duke managed a birdie on the par-5 closing hole at the TPC Sugarloaf to salvage a 73 and kept him in the game. Many others are now in the mix.

Ernie Els finished with three birdies over his last five holes on the front nine for a 68. He was part of the group four shots behind at 4-under 140 that included Jay Haas (69), Fred Couples (70) and Monday qualifier Mark Walker, who birdied the final hole for a 72.