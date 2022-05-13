Munoz 1st to post a 60 twice in season

McKINNEY, Texas – Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on No. 18 thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season.

Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey.

“I mean, I wanted to give myself a chance. ... It was 250 (yards) to the pin into the wind. I kind of wanted to hit like a bullet, like a little draw,” Munoz said. “I knew if I want to hit it close, had to be a fade, soft-landed shot. I tried to do that. Overdid it and ended up with a 60, which is really good around here.”

Good for a four-stroke lead over defending champion K.H. Lee, Mito Pereira, Peter Malnati and Justin Lower. Kyle Wilshire, a Monday qualifier making only his third career PGA Tour start, was alone in sixth after a 65 that included a near hole-in-one when he banged the flagstick with his tee shot at the 230-yard, par-3 seventh.

Lee played in the same group Thursday with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Spieth, the major champions from Dallas whose first PGA Tour events were both as teenagers at the Nelson when it was still at TPC Four Seasons.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, and Spieth each shot 67. So did 11th-ranked Dustin Johnson.

LPGA: In Clifton, New Jersey, Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger and grabbed a one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup. Nasa Hataoka was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City.

Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied for fourth at 66. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 69.

Sagstrom made nine birdies in a bogey-free round. The Swede birdied the first four holes and had another run at Nos. 12-14.

DP WORLD: In Antwerp, Belgium, English golfer Callum Shinkwin claimed a share of the lead after the first round of the Soudal Open after almost pulling out of the European tour event with a wrist injury.

Shinkwin shot 6-under 65 at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp and was tied with countrymen Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield as the tour returned to Belgium for the first time since 2019.

Shinkwin says he had a wrist issue from Wednesday “and on the range it just erupted straight up my arm.” He says he only played because there was no first reserve to take his place.

CHAMPIONS: In Birmingham, Alabama, Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Wes Short Jr. after the opening round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker, the 2019 champion, closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on No. 18 at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

Jimenez, the 2018 winner, started on the 10th tee and broke out of a 10-player logjam at 4 under with a birdie on No. 8. Short then joined him at 67 with a closing birdie.