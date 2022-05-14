3 tied for lead at low-score Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season, but the three-time major winner couldn't have been more wrong about TPC Craig Ranch.

Ryan Palmer, one of the Dallas-area players in the shadow of Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, shot a 10-under 62 on Friday and was tied at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns.

Muñoz, a Colombian who lives in the Dallas area and went to college at North Texas, was even through 13 holes coming off his second 60 of the season – a first on the PGA Tour – before birdies on three of four holes for a 69. Skinns shot 63.

Justin Lower, another older tour rookie at 33, was alone in fourth, a shot behind the leaders after a 66.

“I mean, a 60 yesterday and a lot of 8s (under) and 7s all over the board,” said Spieth, who shot 65 and was three shots off the lead in a group that includes defending champion K.H. Lee.

The Nelson was the only 2020-21 tournament with more than 2,000 birdies (2,007). There were 38 eagles in the first round Thursday, the most for a single round this season.

LPGA: At Clifton, New Jersey, Minjee Lee flirted with the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the Cognizant Founders Cup, which honors the 13 founding members of the women's tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total at Upper Montclair Country Club.

First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom, Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing shared second after the round played under a cloudy sky with sporadic light rain less than 10 miles from New York City. Sagstrom had a 70, while Thompson and Ewing had 66s in finishing at 11 under .

Lee got to 10 under with three holes to play but bogeyed the 16th and failed to tie the tour's low round of 62 by Yuka Saso of Japan in the Honda event in Thailand.

CHAMPIONS: At Birmingham, Alabama, Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead Friday over Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker, who has won and finished second the last two trips to Greystone Golf & Country Club, is continuing his comeback from a health scare that landed him in the hospital for nearly two weeks last year. He had only his first bogey of the tournament on the par 5 fifth hole but never lost his lead. He was at 11-under 133.

McCarron shot a 65, and Harrington had a 66.

DP WORLD: In Antwerp, Belgium, Ukrainian amateur Lev Grinberg became the second youngest player to make a cut on the European tour at the Soudal Open.

At 14 years, 6 months, Grinberg added a second-round 2-under 69 to his opening 70 in his tour debut on his home course, Rinkven International. The youngest on tour to make the cut was Guan Tianlang in the 2013 Masters at 14 years, 5 months.

German golfer Matti Schmid produced a 7-under 64, the lowest round of the day, to share the halfway lead with English duo Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield.