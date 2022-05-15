Colombian 1 shot up on Spieth

McKINNEY, Texas – Sebastián Muñoz will be the “other” local guy in the final pairing of the final round of the Byron Nelson.

It's cool by the Colombian who now calls the Dallas area home and has at least shared the lead after all three rounds.

Muñoz shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday and was 21 under, a stroke ahead of hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, still seeking a breakthrough at the event in which he contended in the final round as a 16-year-old high schooler in 2010. Spieth shot a 64.

Joaquin Niemann will be the third player in the final group today, alone in third another shot back after a 65. James Hahn almost matched Muñoz's opening-round 60 at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting 61 to jump 34 spots to a tie for fourth with Justin Thomas (64).

Spieth is a year younger than Muñoz at 28 but has three majors among 13 career victories after starring at the University of Texas. Muñoz, who played in college nearby at North Texas, is 21/2 years removed from his lone PGA Tour win.

“Besides winning in Bogota, Colombia, I've never been the favorite of any other place,” Muñoz said. “So it's a familiar spot. Jordan is, of course, the golden boy here, so everyone's favorite. I'm good friends with him, so it's going to be a lot of fun tomorrow.”

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Birmingham, Alabama, Steve Stricker took a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition, birdieing the final hole Saturday for a 6-under 66.

Playing his third straight tournament after a six-month hiatus for health reasons, Stricker was at 17-under 199 as he seeks his second win in the past three tries in the Champions major at Greystone Golf & Country Club. He had three straight birdies from holes 13 to 15 after his lone bogey and polished off the round with a fourth.

Stricker is seeking his fourth major championship on the 50-and-over circuit.

Alker birdied the final two holes for a 65. A two-time winner this year already, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader is chasing his first major championship.

LPGA: In Clifton, New Jersey, Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Lee, the LPGA Tour's leading scoring, shot a 3-under 69 on a day Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with the wind picking up early and rain falling on the leaders for the final 11 holes.

The 25-year-old Australian who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54 holes. She's looking for her first win of the year and seventh on tour.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Antwerp, Belgium, Ryan Fox birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Soudal Open on Saturday.

The New Zealander bogeyed early in his third round at Rinkven International to slip further off the pace, but birdied his next hole, and reeled off five more coming home in a 5-under-par 66.

Fox won his second European tour title in February in the United Arab Emirates, and has two top-10s this month.