Lefty's absence, rival league alter PGA vibe

TULSA, Okla. – Inside the clubhouse at Southern Hills is a sign that proudly signals its heritage with the phrase, “First to Five.”

No other course has hosted the PGA Championship as many times. But this PGA Championship already feels so different from the previous four.

Think back to a year ago. What would the odds have been that Tiger Woods, recovering from a car crash that mangled his right leg and ankle, would be at Southern Hills? Or that Phil Mickelson, fresh off becoming golf's oldest major champion, would decline to defend his title?

And on the first official day of practice, when Woods played the back nine and Bryson DeChambeau contemplated an early return from wrist surgery, the Saudi-funded golf league sent out applications for its first LIV Golf Invitational series that threatens to disrupt the sport.

“It's a bizarre situation, that's for sure,” Viktor Hovland said. “It's not often the defending major champion doesn't come back to defend. ... I think we all would have liked to have Phil here and tee it up and see how he would have done. The way he won it last year was pretty spectacular. It's just a weird situation.”

Mickelson chose to extend his three-month hiatus from golf following his comments that he recruited top players to pay lawyers to write the operating agreement of the rival league. He said he didn't care if it succeeded as long as it gave him leverage to make changes on the PGA Tour, and accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” while he played the Saudi International.

Woods arrived Sunday to play the front nine at Southern Hills – he won the PGA Championship the last time it was here in 2007 – and reported he is much stronger than during his remarkable return at the Masters.

“Just watching him at the Masters, that was unreal, just the crowds and what it does to a tournament when he tees up,” Hovland said.

Hovland knows the restored Southern Hills as well as anyone. He figured he has played it a half-dozen times since Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner restored the Perry Maxwell design that puts a premium on angles and accuracy into greens.

The early scouting report is that a good short game will go a long way.

Temperatures Monday climbed into the 80s with endless sunshine and only a mild breeze, and the course was busy.

“For the last couple months, my buddies out here (on tour) that I play a lot of practice rounds with, I've tried not to overhype the place because it's one of my favorite places in the world,” said Talor Gooch, an Oklahoma native. “And so I think it's phenomenal, and I think it's going to be tough to find anyone that's going to speak any differently about it.”

There remains the feud between the new Saudi league and the PGA Tour, which has denied releases for its members to play outside London in three weeks.

Rickie Fowler, winless since 2019 and on the verge of falling out of the top 150 in the world for the first time since his rookie year in 2010, said he has been approached by the new venture, and “I haven't necessarily made a decision one way or the other.”

“I've mentioned in the past, do I currently think that the PGA Tour is the best place to play? I do. Do I think it can be better? Yes,” he said. “So I think it's an interesting position.”