Woods speaks up for PGA Tour

TULSA, Okla. – Tiger Woods is all about majors and legacy, a point he drove home Tuesday in a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson and his support of a Saudi-funded golf venture that led to Lefty not defending his title at the PGA Championship.

Even as Woods resumes a remarkable return from a car crash 15 months ago that nearly led to his right leg being amputated, the PGA Championship cannot escape the absence of Mickelson and speculation about who might sign up for Greg Norman's new Saudi-backed golf series.

Woods said he has not tried to reach out to Mickelson since his self-imposed hiatus from golf three months ago, mainly because of their difference of opinion on how golf should be run.

“I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies. I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past,” Woods said.

“There's plenty of money out here,” he said. “The tour is growing. But it's just like any other sport – it's like tennis – you have to go out there and earn it. You've got to go out there and play for it. ... It's just not guaranteed up front.”

That was a reference to some of the Public Investment Fund money out of Saudi Arabia being offered to players to join Norman and his LIV Golf Investments. According to reports out of Britain, some top players were being offered more than the $120 million Woods has made in career PGA earnings.

Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” while playing in Saudi Arabia, and more incendiary comments followed from an excerpt of an unauthorized biography on him. Mickelson said the Saudis were “scary mother-(expletives) to get involved with,” and dismissed its human rights atrocities by saying it was worth it to gain leverage to make changes on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson decided Friday he would not play at Southern Hills, missing out on a chance to be celebrated for his win last year at Kiawah Island when at age 50 he became golf's oldest major champion. He is the first PGA champion not to defend since Woods was recovering from knee surgery in 2008.

“It's always disappointing when the defending champion is not here,” Woods said. “Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the tour and committed to the legacy of the tour have pushed back against, and he's taken some personal time, and we all understand that.”

Woods said those close to him were thrilled to see him walk at the Masters, his first time walking while competing since the Feb. 2021, crash that shattered bones in his right leg and ankle.

All he could think about the day after, though, was bad putting that led to a 78-78 weekend.

“I was a little ticked I didn't putt well, and felt like I was hitting it good enough and I wish I had the stamina,” Woods said.

He is the defending PGA champion at Southern Hills, having won by two shots in 2007.