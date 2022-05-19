McIlroy tops PGA early with final-hole birdie

TULSA, Okla. -- Rory McIlroy’s birdie on the final hole put him back on top early in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The Northern Irishman held a commanding lead at 6-under, then gave back two shots before his strong finish at 5-under 65. American Will Zalatoris was a shot behind him at 66.

Tiger Woods played in the same group with McIlroy. His round was a struggle and Woods will need a big recovery round Friday. He finished Thursday at 4 over 74, tied for 82nd when he walked off the course after closing his round with consecutive bogeys.

Woods is playing his second competitive tournament after a car crash 15 months ago that nearly led to his right leg being amputated.