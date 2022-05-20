Thomas shoots second-round 67 for PGA lead

TULSA, Okla. -- Justin Thomas shot a second consecutive 67 at the PGA Championship, relying on some superlative iron play to handle windy Southern Hills and move ahead of first-round leader Rory McIlroy at 6 under for the tournament.

Thomas made birdie at the par-4 10th, his first hole of the day, and was still 1 under for the round when he reached the par-5 fifth. He made birdie there, then made three straight pars, before another birdie at the difficult par-4 ninth.

That left him a shot ahead of McIlroy, who began his second round with Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods an hour later.

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka also shot 67 during the early wave Friday, bouncing back from a disappointing 75 in the opening round to get within the projected cut line. Cameron Tringale shot 68 and was 2 under for the championship.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.