8 players shoot 66 to share top spot at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Scottie Scheffler did something last weekend that he rarely does, watching a golf tournament at home after missing a cut.

The world's No. 1 player is back on the course, and tied atop a crowded leader board at Colonial.

Scheffler was among eight players who shot 4-under 66 on Thursday in the Charles Schwab Classic. But he was the only in that group without a bogey, rebounding from his missed cut at the PGA Championship.

Cam Davis, Beau Hossler, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor and Harold Varner III also shot 66s. Seven others were a shot back.

“The course is playing harder than it does in a typical year here. Yeah, I felt like I did a really good job of managing myself around the golf course,” Scheffler said. “Anytime you make no bogeys, it's going to be a good round.”

Those who teed off in the morning wave – including Scheffler, Reed, Simpson and Varner – started with virtually no wind and cooler conditions. The wind picked up later in their rounds and gusted to 20 mph throughout the afternoon.

Defending Colonial champion Jason Kokrak and Jordan Spieth, the 2016 winner who last year became a third-time runner-up, shot 69.

Many players wore ribbons pinned to their caps to show support for the community of Uvalde, Texas.

Scheffler played Thursday with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, the world's No. 5 player who had a 71.

Thomas won the PGA in a three-hole aggregate playoff over Will Zalatoris, who had an opening 72 at Colonial. Zalatoris lives in the Dallas area like Scheffler and Spieth.

Mito Pereira shot even-par 70 at Colonial, four days after he lost the PGA lead and missed the playoff with Thomas and Zalatoris because of a double bogey on the 72nd hole at Southern Hills.

CHAMPIONS: In Benton Harbor, Michigan, Steven Alker, who leads the PGA Tour Champions money list with almost $1.2 million, started his round at the Senior PGA Championship with an eagle and finished with his sixth birdie of the day to shoot a 7-under 64, which was tied late in the day by Bob Estes.

Alker and Estes were a stroke ahead of Paul Claxton, a club professional from Georgia, and Canadian left-hander and formeer Masters champion Mike Weir.

Duffy Waldorf and Robert Karlsson had 66s in the afternoon and there were 10 players at 67, led by Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez.

DP WORLD: In Cromvoirt, Netherlands, Joost Luiten made an impressive start to his bid for a third victory at the Dutch Open. Luiten had eight birdies and one bogey in a first-round 7-under 65 in front of a home crowd at the European tour event at Bernardus Golf.

That gave the No. 401 a one-shot lead over England's Eddie Pepperell and Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard. Mikko Korhonen, Victor Perez, Andrea Pavan and Marcel Schneider shared a four-way tie for fourth, two shots behind Luiten.