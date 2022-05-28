No. 1 Scheffler shares Colonial lead with 2 others

FORT WORTH, Texas – This has been a good week in North Texas for Scott Stallings, first qualifying for the U.S. Open that will be played less than an hour from where he was born and now sharing the lead at Colonial with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Beau Hossler.

Stallings shot a 6-under 64 without a bogey on a relatively calm Friday at Hogan's Alley. That put the Massachusetts-born and 206th-ranked player in the world at 9-under 131 along with Dallas-area resident Scheffler and former University of Texas player Hossler, who both had bogey-free 65s.

Scheffler, in one of the last groups of the day after Stallings and Hossler played in the morning wave, tied them with a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-4 17th and saved par at No. 18 after his final drive went left into the rough.

“I think I needed to put up a good score with the wind being real low and the greens being not crazy firm,” said Scheffler, without a bogey this week. “Yeah, I love that stat. It's a lot of fun. ... I kept the stress off myself for the most part.”

It was calm pretty much throughout the day Friday. But hot and breezy conditions are expected for the weekend rounds at the Charles Schwab Classic, with gusts around 30 mph and temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s in the forecast.

Scheffler and Hossler were among the Colonial-record eight players to share the 18-hole lead at 66. Stallings began the second round as one of the seven others within a stroke of that.

Patrick Reed matched his opening 66 with another and was alone in fourth place at 8-under 132. Pat Perez (66) and Chris Kirk (67), the 2015 Colonial champion who hasn't won on the PGA Tour since, were 7 under.

After missing the cut at last week's PGA Championship like Scheffler did, the 37-year-old Stallings came to the Dallas area to play in a 36-hole qualifier Monday for the U.S. Open next month in Brookline, Massachusetts. He shot 8 under and placed 11th to get into his third U.S. Open and 12th major overall.

CHAMPIONS: In Benton Harbor, Michigan, Scott McCarron shot a 5-under 66, including eight birdies, in the rain and wind at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores to share the second-round lead at 8-under 134 with Canada's Stephen Ames, who also shot 66.

Two shots back were Bernhard Langer (68), Mike Weir (71), Steven Alker (72) and Brian Gay (68).

Another four golfers were at 5-under 137, including South Africa's Ernie Els (70), Australia's Rod Pampling (68) and Americans Paul Goydos (68) and Tracy Phillips (68).

DP WORLD: In Cromvoirt, the Netherlands, Portuguese golfer Ricardo Gouveia shot 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open.

Li Haotong of China was alone in second place after shooting a back nine of 29 for a 63, the lowest round of the day.

Joost Luiten, seeking a third victory in his home tournament, was the overnight leader after a first-round 65 but shot 10 strokes more Friday to drop into a share of 19th place at Bernardus Golf.