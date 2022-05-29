Scheffler records bogey, leads by 2 at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas  Scottie Scheffler almost made it through another round at Colonial without a bogey, this time with wind gusting through the trees at Hogans Alley. The worlds top-ranked player has the lead alone after the third round.

Scheffler, whose only bogey at Colonial during the tournament came at No. 17 on Saturday, shot a 2-under 68 with wind gusts of around 30 mph and temperatures in the upper-90s. His 11-under total was two strokes ahead of Brendon Todd, whose third-round 65 was bogey-free, and Scott Stallings (70).

Consecutive birdies to start the back nine gave Scheffler a two-stroke lead. He had a 20-foot chip-in from the left edge of the green at No. 10, then hit a 357-yard drive and 250-yard approach at the 621-yard 11th before pitching to 6 inches.

Schefflers bogey was a three-putt from 37 feet at No. 17, where his 5-foot par chance slid just left of the cup. He got that stroke back with a 31-foot birdie on his final putt of the day.

The only bogey-free round other than Todd was a 68 by Harold Varner III, who was alone in fourth place at 8 under.

After Scheffler missed the cut last week at the PGA Championship, his first cut since his season debut in October, the Masters champion goes into todays final round with a chance for his fifth career PGA Tour victory  all in a span of 10 starts since mid-February.

More gusty wind and high temperatures are in the forecast for today.

The last PGA Tour player with five wins in a season before the start of June was Tom Watson in 1980.

Todd got to 9 under with a 31-foot birdie putt at the par-3 eighth hole that put him 5 under for his round.

Beau Hossler and Stallings began the third round tied with Scheffler for the lead. Scheffler had also been part of the lead after 18 holes, when eight players were tied atop the leader board.

CHAMPIONS: In Benton Harbor, Michigan, Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship.

Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. A naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad and Tobago, Ames, 58, has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning twice on the PGA Tour.

Weir and Langer each shot 67.

Weir and Ames are trying to become the first Canadian to win a major since the inception of the senior tour in 1980. Langer has a record 11 senior majors, winning the Senior PGA in 2017.

Paul Goydos was fourth at 9 under after a 67.

WORLD DP: In Cromvoirt, Netherlands, Englands Matt Wallace and Frances Victor Perez shared the lead at 10 under par after the third round of the Dutch Open, where two shots separated the top nine.

Wallace shot 2-under 70 and Perez 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf, and they were one stroke ahead of four players  Ryan Fox (70), Guido Migliozzi (70), Sebastian Soderberg (68) and Scott Hend (68).