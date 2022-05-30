Burns makes long putt to beat Scheffler

FORT WORTH, Texas – Sam Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Colonial, which came just more than two hours after he had finished his round, to beat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler on Sunday.

After finishing his 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns was done in the clubhouse when, at one point, Scheffler was among five players tied at 10 under.

The gusty wind and a strange sequence changed all that. And Scheffler needed three clutch putts for a 72 just to get into the playoff matching 25-year-old standouts and close friends.

Burns' seven-stroke comeback matched Nick Price in 1994 for the biggest in a final round to win Colonial.

The playoff began with both driving into the fairway at No. 18, the same hole where just moments earlier Scheffler made a 6-foot par after his approach on his 72nd hole went into the bunker.

Scheffler got on the green with his approach in the playoff, but was 36 feet away. Burns hit just off the back edge of the green and used his putter, with the ball curling the last few feet into the cup. Scheffler made a good run with his putt, but didn't have a birdie all day.

It was the third win this season for Burns, and his fourth overall in his last 27 starts. The world's 10th-ranked player won at Valspar for the second time in March.

The Colonial win was worth $1,512,000, along with a plaid jacket and a custom-built Schwab Firebird Trans Am.

Masters champion Scheffler was going for his fifth victory in his last 10 starts. He missed becoming the first player since Tom Watson in 1980 with five wins in a PGA Tour season before the start of June.

Burns was 5 under on the front nine to make his turn at 9 under. He had birdie at No. 11, but then had bogey after a wayward tee shot and a penalty stroke. He parred out and then waited.

After Scheffler's first putt at the 17th went 8 feet past the hole, he pumped his fist when he made the par save. That was even more emphatic than his reaction when he also pushed a birdie attempt 9 foot past at No. 15 and also saved par there.

Brendon Todd (71), who played in the final group with Scheffler, gave up his share of the lead with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12. That dropped him to 8 under, where he stayed to finish in third alone. That was a stroke ahead of Tony Finau (67), Davis Riley (69) and Scott Stallings (72).

LPGA: In Las Vegas, Eun-Hee Ji won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play for a spot the U.S. Women's Open, beating Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 at Shadow Creek.

Ji, the 2009 U.S. Women's Open winner at Saucon Valley, took the last spot at Pine Needles with her sixth LPGA Tour victory and first since 2019. The U.S. Women's Open begins Thursday in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

At 36, Ji became the oldest South Korean winner in LPGA Tour history. Ranked 83rd in the world, she was seeded 36th in the 64-player field.

Furue is winless on the LPGA Tour. Ranked 27th, the 22-year-old Japanese player was seeded 10th.

CHAMPIONS: In Benton Harbor, Michigan, Steven Alker rallied from four shots behind with a 63 to win the Senior PGA Championship.

The victory was his third this year on the PGA Tour Champions and his first major. The 50-year-old from New Zealand was part of a three-way tie involving Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer. They all made bogeys at some point on the back nine. Alker made a pair of birdies that allowed him to take control.

DP WORLD: In Cromvoirt, Netherlands, Victor Perez of France birdied the fourth hole of a playoff with Ryan Fox to win the Dutch Open for the second European tour title of his career.

They switched to the 17th hole at Bernardus Golf having matched each other stroke for stroke on three trips down No. 18 in the playoff that saw Perez holing birdie putts from 15 feet and then 30 feet to keep it alive. On the fourth playoff hole, Perez rolled in another long-range putt on the 17th green and Fox missed his.