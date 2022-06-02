Fort Wayne golfers tied for 2nd at PGA Senior Open

Fort Wayne’s Quinn Griffing and Scott Pieri tied for second place at the Indiana PGA Senior Open, each going 6 under through 36 holes over two days at Old Oakland Golf Club in Indianapolis.

Both shot final-round 1-under 71s Thursday.

Bloomington’s Craig Bowden won at 9 under with a closing 68.

Fort Wayne’s Tim Frazier and Karl Behrens, an amateur, tied for sixth at 1 under. Frazier posted a final-round 68 and Behrens had a 70.

Griffing, 64, won the event in 2011 and tied for seventh last year. Pieri, 54, tied for second in 2021 at The Golf Club of Indiana at Lebanon, where Peru’s Chris Smith won at 5 under and Pieri was one stroke back.

