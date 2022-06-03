Amateur in the mix after record round at US Open

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. – Ingrid Lindblad decided months ago that she wanted to stay in college instead of turning professional.

That might be a financial decision she comes to regret.

The 22-year-old Swede shot the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the U.S. Women's Open, a 6-under 65 that left her a shot behind first-round leader Mina Harigae on Thursday.

Because she's an amateur, Lindblad wouldn't be able to collect the record $1.8 million first-place prize if she wins. She would have had to declare as a professional before the tournament began.

When asked if, in hindsight, that was a mistake, the LSU junior known to her friends as “Iggy” paused and said with a smile, “I'm going to stay in college for like another year or so.

“But when you say it, yeah, ... it would have been fun to win a little bit of money,” she said.

She has a 54 holes to navigate, but Lindblad has a chance to become only the second amateur to win the U.S. Women's Open. The other was Catherine Lacoste in 1967.

Lindblad didn't seem overwhelmed at the opportunity.

“Yeah, it's possible,” she said.

Three amateurs had previously shot 66 – Carol Semple Thompson in 1994, Brittany Lincicome in 2004 and Gina Kim in 2019.

Lindblad tied for 30th at 6-over 292 in her only other U.S. Women's Open appearance in 2020.

She set the tone for a strong opening round in Southern Pines by winning the Southeastern Conference individual championship in April after making a 38-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole. She showed some of that same prowess on Thursday, needing only 26 putts.

“She was fearless,” said Lindblad's playing partner, Annika Sorenstam, Sweden's most famous female golfer and a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion.

Lindblad will have to contend with what is shaping up to be a strong leader board.

Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist, also from Sweden, and 2021 Evian Championship champion Minjee Lee of Australia were at 67 with American Ryann O'Toole.

Lexi Thompson was four shots back after an opening round 68. Fellow American Ally Ewing also shot 68.

South Korea's Jin Young Ko, the world's top-ranked player, shot a 69 – hitting 13 of 14 greens in regulation.

Nelly Korda looked strong in her return from surgery. The world's No. 2 player shot a 70 in her first competitive tournament since Feb. 25 after developing a blood clot in her arm.

Michelle Wie West finished with a 73 in what is expected to be her second-to-last major before retiring.

Defending champ Yuka Saso struggled, shooting 77.

The 51-year-old Sorenstam, a 10-time major champion, was even.