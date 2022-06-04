Memorial finally kind to Smith

DUBLIN, Ohio – Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at the Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history.

Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village – another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament – when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69.

He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee the rest of the day by doing what Smith does best: He holed a 15-foot putt for par on the next hole and twice made 6-foot par putts for bunker saves down the stretch.

“I think I'm just happy with the way I stuck in there,” Smith said. “Really happy with where my short game's at. I feel like I'm rolling the ball really good. Just need to sort out that longer stuff.”

As for his history at the Memorial?

In six previous appearances, Smith made the cut only twice and both times and finished outside the top 60. His best round was a 71.

But this is a new Smith, the winner of The Players Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the No. 3 player in the world ranking.

So his rounds of 67-69 to reach 8-under 136 and be in the lead going into the weekend is hardly a surprise, even at Muirfield Village.

Billy Horschel putted for birdie on every hole and made four of them for a 68 that left him in the group two shots behind with Torrey Pines winner Luke List, PGA Tour rookies Cameron Young and Davis Riley, and Jhonattan Vegas. Rory McIlroy (69) was three shots behind.

The cut was at 2-over 146. Among those missing out on the weekend were Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English, both returning from injuries. DeChambeau (hand surgery) had not played since the Masters. English (hip surgery) had not played since the Sony Open in January.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Des Moines, Iowa, Kirk Triplett shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly, Ken Tanigawa and Brett Quigley after the first round of the Principal Charity Classic.

“Sixty-three is a miracle,” Triplett said. “I've been making a lot of birdies and I've been putting reasonably well all year, but I've been throwing up these roadblocks pretty much every round making a bogey or a double,”

Triplett, 60, had nine birdies in the bogey-free round, closing with pars on the par-5 eighth and par-3 ninth at Wakonda Club. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, he won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019.

Kelly eagled the par-5 13th and finished with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

DP WORLD: In Winsen, Germany, Jordan Smith surged into a two-stroke lead in the second round of the European Open, seeking his second tour win five years after his first came at the same venue.

Smith hit a 4-under-par 68 on a day when several of the other early contenders struggled and is at 6 under for the tournament.

Smith and second-placed Victor Perez, winner of the Dutch Open on Sunday, were the only players to post scores under par on each of the first two days.

Julien Brun and joint first-round leader Joakim Lagergren were each three strokes off the lead on 3 under.