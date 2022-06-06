Horschel cruises to 4-shot victory

DUBLIN, Ohio – Billy Horschel ended any doubt about his victory at Muirfield Village with an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory Sunday at the Memorial.

Horschel was staked to a five-shot lead at the start of a sun-soaked final round and no one ever got closer than two shots. He closed with an even-par 72.

There still a few nervous moments.

Horschel's streak of 49 consecutive holes without a bogey ended on the sixth hole. He didn't make his first birdie until the 10th hole. He had to scramble for bogey on the par-3 12th that dropped his lead to two over Aaron Wise.

Before the long eagle, Horschel saved himself with par putts of 12 feet on the 13th hole and 8 feet on 14.

And then it was over. From the front of the green on the par-5 15th, Horschel's putt from just inside 55 feet had the perfect line and perfect speed, bending left and dropping in the left side of the cup as he stretched out both arms in a quiet, disbelieving celebration.

“Just like you, big man,” Horschel said to tournament host Jack Nicklaus when it was over.

His lead was up to four shots, and it was a comfortable finish. Horschel finished at 13-under 275 and won $2.16 million, the largest paycheck of his career.

Horschel said he has learned from Tiger Woods and Nicklaus that he didn't need to do anything special with a five-shot lead unless the moment called for it. It was calling on the 15th hole after Wise stuffed a wedge into 2 feet for birdie.

“If I had to do something special, I was ready for it,” he said. “Making that was huge.”

FWGA: At McMillen Park, Rory Ransburg shot a 1-under 64 in the final round to win the two-day Little City. He finished at 1 under in the Fort Wayne Golf Association event.

Chris Schweitzer finished second at even par with a 67 on Sunday. Kevin Spieth, Brady Wieland and Justin Morken tied for third at 1 over. Lance Hoch, the first-round leader with a 62, placed sixth at 2 over.

CHAMPIONS: At Des Moines, Iowa, Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett to win the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic. They shot 5-under 67s to finish at 18-under 198 at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker and Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer.

EUROPEAN: At Winsen, Germany, Kalle Samooja shot a course-record 8-under 64 to win the European Open.

The 34-year-old Finn's eight birdies in the final round left him 6-under 282 overall as he overturned a seven-shot deficit and secured a spot at the U.S. Open. Samooja finished two shots ahead of Wil Besseling of the Netherlands (71).