Four golf caddies from northeast Indiana – Fort Wayne’s Hudson Shroyer, Decatur’s Edward Everett, Monroeville’s Samuel Oberley and Syracuse’s Sydnee Keith – were among 18 students from Indiana picked to receive Evans Scholarships.
The scholarships came with full tuition and housing grants, and followed a final selection meeting that took place Jan. 24 at Schererville.
The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. A record 1,100 caddies are enrolled at 22 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
Shroyer, who caddies at Fort Wayne Country Club and attends Canterbury, will use his scholarship at Indiana University. Everett, an Orchard Ridge Country Club caddie, attends Adams Central and will then go to Purdue University. Oberley, an Orchard Ridge caddie who attends Heritage, will head to Indiana for college.
Keith, who goes to Concord and works at Tippecanoe Lake Country Club, will also attend Indiana.
“These young students represent what our Program has been about since 1930,” WGA president and CEO John Kaczkowski said in a news release. “We are proud to welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by more than 36,000 supporters across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA TOUR Playoff event in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation. This year, the BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club at Olympia Fields, Illinois, Aug. 17-20.