Perhaps this is the start of something special, like a dynasty on the local golf scene. Or maybe this was Sarah Frazier’s last hurrah.
Either way, her victory at the City Tournament was impressive.
She posted a 3-under 68, which was seven strokes better than anyone else in the final round and finished the two-day event at 2 under, 12 strokes better than Cassidy Ayres, the runner-up in back-to-back years.
As Frazier, 23, figures out her post-college life, only time will tell if she remains in Fort Wayne and able to compete for more victories at the City Tournament, an event held annually in Fort Wayne since 1931.
“I just went into this tournament focusing on hitting as many fairways and greens as I can,” said Frazier, who came into Monday with a three-stroke lead over Ayres at Orchard Ridge Country Club. “Today, I really just had the same goal and really just tried to play against the golf course and focus on hitting those fairways and greens and having a good stat day again.”
Frazier previously won the City Tournament, which is run by the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association, in 2020 at Brookwood Golf Club. She wasn’t able to compete in 2021 or 2022 due to commitments elsewhere, but her return was triumphant at 5,800-yard Orchard Ridge, known for its difficult greens and host of the event for the first time since 1993.
Frazier mastered those greens with ease, had a double-digit lead over the rest of the field by the 11th hole Monday and even fought off Mother Nature late in the round, as rain pelted the course on the 17th and 18th holes.
To finish, Frazier got up-and-down for par from the sand in front of a large clubhouse gallery, completing a bogey-free round.
“This tournament is so much fun,” Frazier said. “There are so many sponsors. Everybody comes out to watch from the area. It’s fun that my grandparents were in town from Vegas – my family comes into town every year – and it’s just very special to have everybody watching.”
When Frazier won the City Tournament in 2020, her joy was obvious because she’d twice been a runner-up and twice finished fifth. She was more businesslike in her game this time, knowing what had to be done to win – play consistent golf, and not get wrapped up in what her competitors might be doing.
“I think in the past, I just got really nervous,” she said. “Today, I knew (much) was out of my control whether I win or not, and I just had to go out there and focus on playing the best golf I can and seeing what happens. It definitely helped being in this situation before.”
Ayres had a final-round 77 and finished at 10 over. Her Homestead teammate, Scarlett Senk, shot a 76 and finished at 15 over for third place. They helped the Spartans to a fourth-place finish at the IHSAA state finals last year.
Frazier starred for the University of Dayton’s golf team the past five years – her career average of 78.19 is the second best in program history – but she has now exhausted her NCAA eligibility. She still has studies to complete for her master’s degree in public relations and will return to Dayton this year, where she also plans to help coach the golf team – which will have her younger sister, Amy, as a freshman and Fort Wayne’s Megan Yoder as a junior – and teach classes. She’s also been interning at Fort Wayne’s Asher Agency.
Amy had the second-best score of the final round, a 75, and finished tied for fourth place at 16 over with Ashton Taft, who carded a 78, and five-time champion Lori Stinson, who had an 81. Abby Sheehan finished seventh at 17 over with a final-round 77. Skylar Whitman and Jamie Watson tied for eighth at 20 over with 79 and 81, respectively.
None of them could keep up with Sarah Frazier’s epic final round, though, and she said having a big lead made the finishing holes less nerve-wracking.
“There was definitely less pressure out there,” she said, “but it’s easy to get ahead of yourself and get too comfortable. So I just tried to keep focusing on making as many birdies and pars as I could.”
Neither the 2021 champion, Emma Schroeder, or the 2022 winner, Makenna Hostetler, competed this year.
In the Senior City, Sue Ekdahl defeated Joleen Gottwald in a sudden-death playoff, after both finished at 21 over. Ekdahl had a final-round 83 and Gottwald an 86.
Jackie Raftree won the Super Senior at 25 over, with a final-round 85, and Olivia Stronczek won the Junior City at 25 over with an 83.
“It was extra special to win this year because I have one more year of grad school,” Sarah Frazier said. “I don’t know where I’m going to be next year with jobs. If I’m back, it would be really fun to compete against all these good players. It’s another reason this means so much; I don’t know if I’ll be able to compete again anytime soon.”