Shortly after draining his birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole Sunday, Karl Behrens was asked by a spectator how he’d played.
“Not as well as last year,” he deadpanned.
It was a deceptive answer because, frankly, he had nowhere to go but down after last year’s scintillating final round at the Senior City Championship.
Behrens’ score Sunday, a 3-under 68, may have been four strokes worse than his tournament-record round, but it was still impressive – especially considering the intermittent rain that pummeled the course – and took him further up the leader board than he’d been at any point in 2021.
“I played great,” said Behrens, who possesses a two-stroke lead over Ron Schmucker heading into Monday’s final round at Orchard Ridge Country Club. “I got off to a good start and birdied the first hole, and then I birdied a couple more on the front nine. I played really well, made a bunch of putts, and that was very helpful.
“On the back nine, it got a little harder. It rained and I was taking pieces of clothing on and off, but I birdied (Nos.) 10, 12 and the last hole. … The weather adds to the tournament grind. You’ve got to make sure you’re keeping everything dry. I took my rain pants off four or five times today. The windbreaker was on and off. It’s kind of an inconvenience, but it just adds to the grind of the tournament.”
The 36-hole event, run by the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne, has taken place annually since 1992.
Last year, David Belville won with a two-day score of 1 under, including a final-round 72 at Orchard Ridge, just enough for a one-stroke victory over Behrens and his closing 64.
On Sunday, Belville shot a 75, putting him in a tie for ninth place. Behrens set the pace with a 2-under 34 on the front nine, a 1-under 34 on the back nine, and five birdies total with two bogeys on the 6,252-yard setup.
The tournament was supposed to be held Sept. 11-12, but was postponed two weeks because of inclement weather. There were 78 players on the course Sunday, not including seven who either didn’t show up or didn’t turn in a scorecard.
“I’ve been playing well this year,” said Behrens, 53, who is in the tournament for the third time. “I’ve won some tournaments at Pine Valley, and I played well at the (Fort Wayne Golf Association’s) City Championship (with an 11th-place finish). So it’s been a good year.”
And it would become even better if he polishes off the victory today at Orchard Ridge, where the greens are notoriously difficult.
“I’m going to try and use the one-shot-at-a-time mentality. You’ve just got to make sure you stay calm and swing smooth,” Behrens said.
Yet there are certainly people within striking distance, starting with Schmucker, 56.
“I was with good friends, good people, and I was just comfortable out there,” Schmucker said. “It was a good day. It was up-and-down with good weather, then bad weather, but I was just mostly comfortable with good friends. … The good news was we really didn’t have it too bad with the rain. We didn’t have any rain that lasted more than a hole.”
Andy Rang is in third place with a 71. Tied for fourth place with 73s are John Wray, Matt Schmidt, Kory Witmer, Sean Ferguson and Derek Schneider.
Wray is in the only player among the top eight who has won the Senior City Championship before, having done it in 2002, 2010 and 2012.
Jeff Gery, who shot a 75, is tied with Belville for ninth place. (Gery tied for sixth place last year with a two-day total of 7 over.)
Mike Riecke is in 11th place with a 76. John Brogan posted a 77.