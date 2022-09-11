David Belville got off the 18th hole at Autumn Ridge Golf Course last Sunday, with a 5-under 67 from the white tees in tow, and his mindset heading into the Senior City Championship was suddenly different.
It had become a little more positive.
“I’m in a little better mind frame now than I was a few days ago,” said Belville, whose impressive score came despite bogeys on two of the final three holes. “I guess I’m cautiously optimistic at this moment, more than I would have been 48 hours ago. But I still don’t have a ton of expectations right now. We’ll see.”
Belville, 56, won the Senior City last year with a two-day score of 1-under, including a final-round 1-over 72. He was steady throughout the event and staved off a late run from Karl Behrens, who posted a tournament-record 64 in the final round at Orchard Ridge Country Club to finish one stroke back of Belville.
“It’s still incredibly meaningful,” said Belville, who hadn’t before won the event, which is run by the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne.
“I played really good golf for 36 holes last year, which is what enabled me to win. Karl played crappy golf the first 18 and amazing golf the second 18, and I was just pretty good for both. I didn’t three-putt at all the whole tournament and, for 36 holes, for me, that was big. And I do remember on the back nine, I never really missed a shot, and those are all things I’m proud of.
“But you know, this is a new year, there will be a bunch of new 50-year-olds, and it’s not going to be easy (to repeat).”
Especially since Belville isn’t totally sure where his game is these days. After winning the Senior City, he decided to take a bit of time off from the course. Then life happened – not the least of which was a lot of work to do at his place of business – and he’s only played a handful of rounds since last year.
Just a couple weeks ago, Belville said, “the only goal was not to finish last” this year. But that round Sunday reminded Belville he’s still got the tools for a monster score, if the pieces fall into place.
He knows something about making that happen, too, since he helps advise many of northeast Indiana’s top golfers as the general manager of the Golf Garage, where he’s in charge of custom club fittings and repairs.
Can watching other players hit in simulators and try to get the best out of their games give Belville any insight into what he can do himself on the course?
“I guess I would have to say maybe a tiny bit. But also in last four or five weeks, it’s hindered me as far as being able to practice because we have been so busy,” Belville said. “So whatever I may know, or whatever insight I might have, little things I might be able to gain an advantage from (while at the Golf Garage), some of that has been thrown out the window because I just haven’t been able to play or practice myself a whole lot.”
Plus, Belville said, at the end of the day it’s about how he himself hits shots with his equipment; one can only glean so much from watching, and advising, others in a vacuum.
“Everybody’s swing is slightly different,” he said. “And what may work for somebody else won’t necessarily for me, and vice-versa.”
Tom Wood, a two-time champion, tied for third in last year’s Senior City at 4 over with a final-round 72. He was even with Brian Gottwald, who had a final-round 76.
The tournament has been held annually since 1992, when Ron Von Burg won at Pine Valley Country Club, and David Dumas was the last repeat champion, winning in 2018 and 2019 at Coyote Creek Golf Club and Orchard Ridge, respectively.
The key to success at Orchard Ridge, Belville said, is to putt it well.
“That’s not easy to do. Those greens sometimes can be hard to read, and you can leave yourself in some weird places,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing; hit lots of greens and make a few putts, and you’ll be OK.”