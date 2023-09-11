Dr. Bill Argus is 68 years old and thought the window had passed for him to win another Senior City Championship.
But he sent a jab to Father Time and 74 competitors Monday by posting a final-round, 2-under 70 at Coyote Creek Golf Club, giving him a two-day total of 6 under and a two-shot victory in the 36-hole event that has been held since 1992.
Argus, an ophthalmologist, and a member at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, previously won the Senior City in 2007 at Brookwood Golf Club.
Now, Argus is the oldest player to win this tournament, eclipsing Sam Till Jr., who was 64 when he won his record sixth in 2017.
“I never thought I’d win this again. This is amazing,” Argus said. “I mean, the young guys hit it so much farther, even the 50-year-olds, and I never thought I’d have a chance at this again. It means a lot. I worked pretty hard on this.”
Karl Behrens took second place at 4 under with a final-round 68, his second runner-up finish in three years at the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne’s premier event.
Ron Schmucker, who shot a 73, and first-round leader Tom Wood, who posted a 75, tied for third place at 2 under at 6,220-yard Coyote Creek.
Argus came into the day one stroke back of two-time champion Wood, but rapidly overtook him. He gained a lot of momentum on the par-3 7th, where Wood narrowly missed chipping in for birdie before Argus did, indeed, bury his chip.
On the par-4 16th, Argus pulled his drive into the trees, giving Schmucker and Behrens, who were each a stroke back, an apparent opening to get atop the leader board. It didn’t last, though, as Argus sent his uphill approach from 140 yards away, through foliage and onto the green, then drained a 30-foot, downhill birdie putt.
“I didn’t feel that nervous (on the tee shot),” Argus said, “but I must have been because I was tight. And I just couldn’t let it go and pulled a drive over into the trees.
“But I had a good shot, hit a nice 7-iron up there onto the green. I looked at (the putt) and fortunately my card partner, Matt (Schmidt), was on the same line and he sort of showed me (with his putt) how fast it was and how it broke. I just felt it. I got over it and felt it. And it went in.”
The breathing room made Argus’ next swing less consequential; he chunked his tee shot on the par-3 17th, only hit it about 100 yards, then bogeyed.
“I hit the earth before I hit the ball,” Argus said with a chuckle.
On the par-5 18th, despite hitting a tee shot left again, Argus recovered and sank a 20-foot birdie putt at Coyote Creek, famous for being the site on which Arnold Palmer won his first professional paycheck in 1955, when it was Elks Lodge 155.
“This is a nice course,” Argus said. “It’s very challenging. I never really played well here. But with the senior tees, to have a little shorter iron in my hand most of the time, it made it a lot easier.”
Andy Rang, the 2022 champion, shot a final-round 72 to finish at 1 over and in a tie for fifth place with Schmidt, who carded a 76.