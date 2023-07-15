Cassidy Ayres isn’t feeling any pressure heading into the City Tournament, even though her debut in the event last year included a runner-up finish.
What she is feeling is eagerness to soak up more knowledge in a competitive atmosphere.
Ayres, 17, who helped Homestead to a fourth-place finish at the IHSAA state finals last fall, aspires to take her game to the highest levels. She’s already verbally committed to playing at IUPUI and dreams of playing professionally after that.
She knows she’s got plenty to learn, though, and she’s tried to be a sponge since last year’s City Tournament, in which she had a two-day total of 6 over at Chestnut Hills and finished one stroke back of Makenna Hostetler.
Ayres learned a lot in that tournament from watching how older players handled themselves. Among those she played with were five-time champion Michelle Smith, two-time champion Sarah Buuck, and collegiate golfers Hostetler and Megan Yoder.
“I really enjoyed that and it was interesting to see how they played. They were just very relaxed and were just enjoying the game, and they made everything seem very simple about it. I thought that was nice,” Ayres said.
“I recently, just the last tournament I played in (the Indiana PGA Women’s Open), I got to play with a lady named Cailyn Henderson and she recently turned pro. I really learned a lot just watching her. She’s just very consistent and focused when she plays and makes it look really easy.”
Ayres tied for 38th in that tournament at Kokomo Country Club – going 19 over through 36 holes – and she’s working on getting her game to the consistent level she wants it to be at for her senior season at Homestead.
“I’ve really been working on fairways, greens, two-putts, just trying to make my game – it seems the way to say it is – boring. But really, it’s just making it simple where there’s nothing too crazy going on, so it’s just smooth throughout,” Ayres said.
Ayres tied for 36th at the finals last year, going 23 over through 36 holes. The Spartans were led by Scarlett Senk’s sixth-place score of 11- ver. Senk will be among the deep field at the City Tournament, which is run by the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association and has been held annually since 1931.
Hostetler won’t be defending her title because she’s getting married this month, but there are several solid players expected to vie for the title, such as five-time winner Lori Stinson; 2020 champion Sarah Frazier; her sister, Amy, who placed third last year at 8 over; Skylar Whitman, who tied for fourth at 9 over; and Ashton Taft.
The tournament, Sunday and Monday, is being held at Orchard Ridge Country Club for the first time since 1993.
Ayres played at Orchard Ridge earlier this summer and was eager to get back out for a practice round this week, knowing the greens are notoriously difficult.
“They were really tricky, very sloped, so I hope they don’t make super hard pin locations,” she said. “I’ll have to just get my speed down and it’ll work out.”
She’ll have help figuring things out; her father, Chad, the head professional at Fort Wayne Country Club, will caddy for her as he did last year, when Cassidy had a 1-over 73 in the final round to put a lot of pressure on Hostetler.
“It’s really helpful to have (my father there) because a lot of times I know what I should hit, but sometimes I don’t take everything into account and he helps me really think through every shot and slows me down so I don’t rush,” Cassidy Ayres said. “It helps my game a lot.”