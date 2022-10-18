Chip Novak, one of the finest amateur golfers in Fort Wayne history, died at 68 earlier this month, according to multiple sources.
Novak won the City Championship in 1981, 1994 and 2005. He also won the Senior City Championship in 2004 and 2006.
For many years, he was regarded as having the greatest short game in northeast Indiana, draining long putts and converting up-and-downs in high-pressure situations.
“From a player standpoint, he just really could putt the ball and wedge the ball as well as anybody I’d ever been with,” said Sam Till Jr., a five-time city champion and six-time senior champion, who had some memorable rounds going head-to-head with Novak in events run by the Fort Wayne Golf Association and Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne.
“He wasn’t a long hitter, but he was consistent with his putter and wedge. We had a lot of battles and when he beat me it was because his short game was just better than mine.”
Novak’s struggles with mental illness were detailed in the award-winning Journal Gazette piece, “Driving Away the Demons,” in 2006.
Novak starred as a high-school golfer at Snider and, after receiving 23 college scholarship offers, played briefly at Purdue before dropping out in 1973. He was later diagnosed as schizophrenic and bipolar, and was hospitalized multiple times, though golf was a consistent source of joy and focus that often helped set him on a better path for many years.
When he won the City Championship in 1981 at Colonial Oaks, he spoke publicly for the first time about his mental health.
“I’d been really searching for anything and everything for a few years,” Novak said. “I finally realized that what I was looking for was within myself.”
He became a force in Indiana golf again, making some attempts at going pro while working as a truck driver.
In 2006, surrounded by golf awards – club championships at The Elks (now Coyote Creek), holes-in-one and the course-record score of 8-under 63 at Willow Ridge – he spoke candidly about the paranoia he struggled with and his efforts to reconnect with estranged family members.
“I say if you have anxiety or feelings of depression, go see somebody,” Novak said. “It’s easily treatable, and you can get better.”
His willingness to discuss mental health drew awareness to various organizations, namely the Fort Wayne Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, for which his late mother Jane became an activist.