As seemingly every passerby tried to shake his hand, or otherwise congratulate him, Jonny Filler was all smiles yet restrained in his level of excitement Sunday night.
For Filler, a Bishop Dwenger graduate who competes for Cleveland State University, winning the City Championship was as much about getting him ready for the coming college season as etching his name into Fort Wayne’s rich golf history.
“I wouldn’t say I had a bunch of emotions come from winning the tournament. What I’d say has been more gratifying for me is just playing,” said Filler, who posted a 3-under 69 to finish the three-day tournament at 7 under, three strokes better than Nick Holder and Kevin Irons.
“It’s been fun coming out and getting my competitive edge back. That motivates me to play. Just doing my best is what really makes the game enjoyable for me, versus winning or losing or any sort of position I’d end up in the tournament.”
If Filler sounded even keel, he was. And that mentality summed up his day.
There were some hiccups – he bogeyed the par-4 sixth hole and the par-3 16th – but he showed a level of final-round consistency that the others in the final two groups lacked at 6,518-yard Autumn Ridge Golf Course. Filler, a 21-year-old from Pine Valley Country Club, took control by playing Nos. 12-15 at 3-under.
He’d often skipped previous iterations of the City Championship, the marquee event of the Fort Wayne Golf Association season, because he wanted to rest before his college or high school seasons, or because he’d committed to other events. But this year, things aligned for him to play and that he did exceedingly well against northeast Indiana’s top players, racking up 15 birdies and only one double bogey, which came on the ninth hole in the first round Friday.
“Anytime you can get into a competitive setting, it’s beneficial for a player or any sort of competitor. It’s simulating what you’re going to get during an actual season,” said Filler, 6-foot-3, who is heading into his senior year for Cleveland State.
Holder, a 19-year-old Bishop Dwenger graduate, plays for a Horizon League rival – Purdue Fort Wayne – and he shot a final-round 73 that was marked by five birdies and six bogeys, including one on the par-3 16th that essentially took him out of contention.
Irons, 47, got his best finish in the City Championship, which has taken place annually since 1926, thanks to a 70 – he had three birdies – on his home course.
Rory Ransburg, the 2021 champion, shot a 68 to finish in fourth place at 3 under. He came into the event having won four of five FWGA events and was the overwhelming favorite, along with 2020 champion Heath Peters, who shot a 68 to finish in a tie for fifth place with Michael Jenkins at 2 under.
Only 10 people have won back-to-back City Championships: Guy Means, Bill Bassett, Fred Link, Harry Offut Jr., Parker Motter, Dave Schumaker, Bill Schumaker, Tom Kelley, Scott Pieri and Nick Bienz. Since 1979, only Pieri (2010-12) and Bienz (2017-18) have accomplished the feat.
Jenkins, 31, arrived Sunday atop the leader board at his home course – two strokes ahead of Holder and Johnny Strawser, and three strokes up on Filler – but Jenkins double-bogeyed the 16th and tripled the 18th to finish with a 77.
Ryan Marquardt shot a 74 and finished in seventh place at 1 under, as no one could match Filler’s consistency, though Filler had a bit of good luck, such as a second-round moment on the par-5 12th. It looked as if Filler’s third shot was headed out of bounds past the green, but the ball hit a spectator cart, stayed in a manageable spot, and he got up-and-down for a bogey.
“This game will give and it’ll take from you, for sure, and you’ve just got to put yourself in position to do your best,” Filler said.
Jadden Ousley, who had a final-round 72, and Strawser, who carded a 78, tied for eighth place at 1 over.
Several young players made names for themselves at the City Championship – 14-year-old Alex Holder, for example, tied for 15th at 5 over, and 13-year-old Landon Snyder placed 17th at 6 over – and Filler can attest to how good the experience of the tournament is for those starting their competitive careers.
“Playing and getting a bit of a rush when you’re playing well and coming up against leaders and leading the tournament, that definitely helps you stay focused,” Filler said. “I have to manage my emotions, and understanding where emotions are coming from, (and that’s) a big part of playing golf in general.
“So, yeah, it’s very helpful going into competitive golf in the fall.”