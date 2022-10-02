Foster Park Golf Course will turn 100 years old in 2028.
The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department wants to make sure any improvements to the course – and many are in the works – are done in time for the celebratory season.
“We want to celebrate the last 100 years, but also look forward to the next 100 years,” Steve McDaniel, the Parks & Recreation director, said last week.
Foster Park has long needed renovations to modernize it, since it’s short at 6,434 yards. It lacks some amenities, such as a driving range. And it has long suffered from drainage issues.
McDaniel, whose department also oversees the golf courses at McMillen and Shoaff Parks, said there are a number of factors that sparked plans for Foster Park, including an uptick in participation in recent years.
“For all the downsides of COVID, an upside was people were out golfing,” he said. “A lot more people are active out on our golf courses. So it was a combination of making sure we had the right course for our community and to be able to address some of the issues we’ve seen over the course of the last 30 years or so. And trying to make sure we have the best course, the best place, for people to go play golf.”
There were public meetings in April and May, during which Parks & Recreation got input from golfers and residents about what changes should be made to Foster Park. Since then, Toledo-based golf architecture firm Hills-Forrest-Smith – named so for Arthur Hills, Steve Forrest and Shawn Smith – has been working on renovation plans. (Recent plans available to the public are at www.fortwayneparks.org.)
“It’s still a rough work in process, and they’re refining it. So we’re waiting on the next version of refinements,” McDaniel said. “But there were several different things they took from those (public) comments that have gone into this version, so we’re hopeful that in the next short period of time here we’ll start seeing 90-95% of what their master plan is going to be.”
The posted proposal includes taking Foster Park from a par-71 to a par-72 course with balanced nines totaling 6,680 yards. There would be five sets of tees instead of the current two, giving people various options of difficulty while, hopefully, improving pace of play.
“If I’m a terrible golfer, I’m going to tee it up closer to the green or fairway,” McDaniel said. “But if I’m a fairly good golfer, I might tee off a little bit farther back.”
Additions of a multi-purpose pavilion, a driving range, a putting green, increased parking, and restoration of the Honeymoon Trail have been proposed, as has a pay-to-play putting course for novice golfers.
As for the intermittent flooding Foster Park has had to deal with, creative solutions are being considered.
“When it does flood – because in all of our plans here, we’re not going to stop that, it’s going to happen – one of the things we wanted to do was (find a way) make it drain off a lot quicker. And where do we send that water?” McDaniel said.
“Right now, Foster does not have any water hazards on the golf course. And so one of the thoughts was, ‘Could we create some water hazards that we could channel the floodwaters when they happen?’ ”
There are many factors to consider, though, including the nearby Fort Wayne City Utilities tunnel works project, and much of the history and splendor at Foster Park that people do not want altered.
“One of the focuses that we listened to from the people who came to the public meeting is they didn’t want to lose the trees from the golf course. … There are legacy trees that have been out there for more than the 100 years and we want to make sure we showcase those trees,” McDaniel said, adding that some younger, unhealthy or poorly placed trees may have to be removed.
Once the design team is finished with its plans, which McDaniel believes will be this year, Parks & Recreation will begin a process that will include: finding a company to make construction documents; determining the level of funding that will need to be raised to complete the project; opening the project for construction bids; and, of course, beginning the work.
“Ideally, we can find funding right away,” McDaniel said. “It usually doesn’t happen that way, but we can always be optimistic.”