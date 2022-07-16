There’s an art to mastering Chestnut Hills Golf Course, which requires accuracy amid its twists and turns, and can be a little quirky, forcing players to often leave their drivers in the bags for tee shots they’d normally go full blast.
On Saturday, at the Women’s City Tournament, Amy Frazier and Lori Stinson mastered Chestnut Hills best. Both shot 1-over 73s to take the lead after the first round of the 36-hole Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association’s marquee event.
“I was just trying to hit the fairways and the greens. My driver was going straight, which is very helpful on this course because some of the holes can get very tight,” said Frazier, 17, an incoming senior at Bishop Dwenger.
“My irons weren’t great, but I was just trying to get up-and-down, and some of my putts were falling. It was all kind of coming together.”
Frazier’s sister Sarah, who plays for the University of Dayton, won the City Tournament in 2020 at Brookwood Golf Club, but this summer she’s interning at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
“She’s always been supportive, so it’s not really like pressure (on me),” Amy Frazier said. “It’s just kind of like, ‘Go out there and try to play your best.’ I wasn’t trying to put any pressure on myself today, I was just trying to hit the fairways and greens and put a good number out there.”
Stinson, 52, is a five-time champion, last winning in 2019 at Autumn Ridge Golf Course. She’s the FWWGA’s vice president and tournament director.
“Honestly, every shot, I just try to hit the target,” Stinson said. “Just trust it and swing at it. Out here, it’s important to keep it below some of the holes and try to keep it in good spots with good angles, try to get the right angles going into the green.”
There are 75 players participating in the City Tournament, which this year was pared from three to two rounds because of feedback from the players, some of whom have busy summer tournament schedules.
The field was bracing for the expected rain during today’s final round.
Makenna Hostetler, a Homestead graduate who plays for Indiana Wesleyan, where she is pursuing a master’s degree, is in third place at 3 over.
“When I was at Homestead, this was our home course and this is where I’m a member at, so I play (Chestnut Hills) all the time,” said Hostetler, 22. “Basically, you just have to have confidence in knowing where to hit it. There are a lot of holes where you can’t hit driver. And so I think you need to have confidence in your woods and hybrids, for sure.”
Sarah Buuck, who won in 2008 and 2009 at Brookwood, is tied for fourth place at 5 over with Cassidy Ayres, who plays for Homestead.
Megan Yoder, a Homestead graduate who plays for Dayton, and Skylar Whitman, a Northrop graduate who plays for Siena Heights, are tied for sixth place at 6 over.
Casey Bunner, Jamie Watson and Eliza Saal are at 7 over.
Tied for 11th place at 8 over are Michelle Smith, a five-time champion, Kailey Behrens and Emma Schroeder, the 2021 champion who had barely played since completing her college golf career for Purdue Fort Wayne last fall.
Schroeder, who is pursuing a master’s degree at PFW, was pleased with her round, except for a quadruple bogey on the par-3 16th.
“I did pretty good. On the back nine, I was even (par) except for that one hole, but that was just kind of a mental thing,” said Schroeder, whose mother caddied for her. “Not playing for so long, you kind of forget just how smooth you have to be. On maybe the 12th hole, I was like, ‘Mom, I’m tired, I’m so tired.’
“It’s all mental, just trying to grind it out. There was a lot of grinding going on.”
Whatever Mother Nature, or Chestnut Hills, throws at the players in the final round, they’ll have to have a strategy if they want to succeed.
“I think it’s about just playing smart golf and having a plan,” said Schroeder, 22. “There are a lot of holes where I was like, ‘I could go driver, or I could lay up.’ Some of the girls I was playing with, they did maybe the opposite of what I did, but I just have to play my game and stick to my game as best as I can.”