CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to move into a share of the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, while Rory McIlroy’s bid for a record fourth tournament title hit a major snag.
Hatton, who has one PGA Tour victory and six more on the European tour, played the final four holes at Quail Hollow in 4 under to reach 8-under 134, matching Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark through 36 holes.
Lashley is also a one-time winner on tour, while Clark has zero victories.
Several highly ranked players were close behind, including No. 5 Xander Schauffele and major champions Justin Thomas and Adam Scott in the group of six at 7 under alongside Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun and Adam Svensson.
Defending champion Max Homa moved into contention. He shot 67 and was three shots back.
With 28 players within four shots of the lead, Schauffele called the tournament “anyone’s game.”
“They say the cream rises to the top and the harder the property, … the better players typically rise,” Schauffele said. “So, I mean, I think it’s just these fields are really good now.”
Hatton began his round on the back nine and his strong closing stretch included a 26-foot eagle putt on the par-5 seventh hole. The Englishman made three putts of 25 feet or more on his last four holes.
“They’re not the type of putts that you hole consistently, so to finish the round that way, I’m obviously very pleased with that,” Hatton said. “Nice to see some putts go in.”
McIlroy, who won at Quail Hollow in 2010, 2015 and 2021, shot 73 and escaped with an impressive par on the par-4 18th to make the cut on the number.
While a seven-shot deficit seems a lot to overcome, it was McIlroy who shot 61 on Saturday in 2015 on the way to victory.
Thomas, who won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017 and helped lead the United States to a win at the Presidents Cup here last year, shot 67 to get himself in the mix.
First-round leader Tommy Fleetwood followed his opening-round 65 with a 71 and was 6 under. Fleetwood has six European tour victories but none on the PGA Tour.
LPGA: At San Francisco, the semifinal field is nearly set at the International Crown LPGA team event with one day of pool play to go as Sweden, Australia and Thailand all clinched spots and the United States swept both matches to move to the verge of advancing.
Sweden remained perfect in Pool A by winning both matches against China, while Thailand swept defending champion South Korea and Australia beat Japan to advance out of Pool B on a blustery day at TPC Harding Park.
The U.S. will clinch the final spot in the knockout round by getting at least half a point today against Sweden or if China doesn’t sweep England.
Lexi Thompson sealed the final U.S. match of the day when she holed a birdie putt from about 12 feet on the 16th hole to give her and Danielle Kang a 3-and-2 victory over England’s Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries. The teams are divided into two pools of four countries with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play of four-ball competition advancing to the semifinals Sunday. Teams get one point for each win and a half for a tied match.
CHAMPIONS: At Duluth, Georgia, Steven Ames and David Toms each shot 7-under 65s to share the lead after the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
They have a one-shot lead over a group of four at 6-under at TPC Sugarloaf: Y.E. Yang, Ken Tanigawa, Lee Jantzen and Rob Pampling.
DP WORLD: At Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Matthieu Pavon held onto the lead following the second round of the Italian Open as the Frenchman seeks his first European tour win.
Pavon shot a 1-under 70 that, when combined with his opening round of 8-under 63, gave him a two-stroke advantage over Julien Guerrier and Adrian Otaegui at the Marco Simone club outside Rome.