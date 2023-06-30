DETROIT – Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.
Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131.
Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds.
The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th. Fowler set himself up with a chance for his first win since 2019 at the U.S. Open two weeks ago with an opening 62 before closing with a 75 to plummet into a fifth-place tie.
“We can’t try and press too hard,” he said. “Definitely know we can win. How I’ve played is some of the best, if not the best, I’ve felt about my game and on the course really ever.”
The 23-year-old Aberg, who starred at Texas Tech, finished the season No. 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking. The Swede became the first player to go straight from college to PGA Tour membership without going through Q-school or earning enough money or points from sponsor exemptions. He’s in his third event as a pro after tying for 25th in the Canadian Open and 24th last week in the Travelers Championship.
Collin Morikawa (67), Justin Lower (65), Aaron Rai (68), Adam Schenk (68) were 11 under, two strokes behind the leaders.
PGA CHAMPIONS: At Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Bernhard Langer has been able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld in the U.S. Senior Open. He still was far from unscathed Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead.
Langer had six birdies and three bogeys a day after having a birdie and a bogey in an opening 71. On Friday, he hit 12 of 14 fairways on the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course with thick rough and tricky, inconsistent greens. At 3-under 139, he was one of only five players under par.
The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee in Washington, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the PGA Champions Tour’s career victory record of 45.
First-round leader Rod Pampling was a stroke back, following an opening 68 with a 72. The 53-year-old Australian had a birdie and two bogeys in the afternoon session.
Home-state favorite Jerry Kelly (70) was 1 under with two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen (71) and Dicky Pride (69).
Kelly and 2019 champion Steve Stricker – both from Madison, about 100 miles to the south – will play together today. Stricker shot a 70 to join two-time U.S. Open champion Ernie Els (71) at even par.
DP WORLD: At The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, Antoine Rozner shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to tie Justin Rose for the lead halfway through the British Masters.
Rose, who carded a 7-under 65 to lead after the first round, had five bogeys Friday and finished at 1-over 73.
Rose and Rozner are at 6 under, one stroke up on a group of seven.