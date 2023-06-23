CROMWELL, Conn. – Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy shared the Travelers Championship lead Friday at a tournament-record 15-under 125.
McCarthy followed his first-round 60 with a 65 in the morning at TPC River Highlands. A few hours later, Bradley shot a 63 to go with his opening 62.
Chez Reavie, the 2019 winner, was two strokes back after a 63. Eric Cole had a 65 to get to 11 under.
McCarthy and Bradley broke the 36-hole mark of 14 under set by Justin Rose in 2010 and matched last year by Xander Schauffele in his run to the title.
Rory McIlroy shot a 64 on Friday to move to 132 and in contention. His round could have been better had it not been for a double-bogey on the par-3 eighth, the same hole where he recorded his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour the day before.
LPGA: At Springfield, New Jersey, Leona Maguire of Ireland birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship.
The 28-year Maguire had five birdies and two bogeys in shooting her seventh straight round in the 60s.
Mel Reid of England, Xiyu Lin of China and rookie Celine Borge of Norway were tied for second.
Minjee Lee shot 67 and is tied for fifth at 3 under with first-round leader Lee-Ann Pace, who shot 73 Friday after opening with a 66.
DP WORLD: At Munich, Daniel Hillier of New Zealand took a one-shot lead in the second round of the BMW International Open ahead of a player making his debut Friday on the European Tour.
Hillier shot a 5-under 67 with five birdies – three of them on consecutive holes – and no bogeys. He was at 9 under overall.
In second was Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, a Danish golfer who was at his first European Tour event thanks to an invite. He finished his American college career at Oklahoma State last month and also recorded a round of 67 on Friday to total 8 under.