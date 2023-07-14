GULLANE, Scotland – Rory McIlroy felt he had no choice but to be pleased with a 4-under 66 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Scottish Open on Friday. He also couldn’t help but wonder how much lower his score could have been.
McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer – eight of those birdie chances – and then holed a 5-foot par on the 18th to take a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An at The Renaissance Club.
“I thought I hit the ball really well tee to green,” McIlroy said. “I gave myself tons of birdie putts out there. I didn’t make as many as I would like, but I can’t be anything but pleased. I’m excited to be in contention going into another weekend.”
McIlroy has never won in Scotland – he’s never so much as finished in the top 10 in his seven previous tries as a pro – and looks to be hitting his stride with the final major next week at the British Open.
He was at 10-under 130.
An, who had a career-low 61 in the opening round, could manage only a 70 in the afternoon when rain that had been little more than a nuisance brought out the umbrellas for good over the final two hours. He missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied McIlroy.
“Yesterday compared to this, it was a lot calmer, and today it’s a lot windier and then it rained and it’s hard to judge the distance,” An said. “I hit some good shots out there but just not close enough to get a birdie putt. I’m only one back, so we’ll see in the next two days.”
Hatton had a 62, while Kim had a 65. It was at the Scottish Open a year ago that Kim was runner-up while playing on a sponsor exemption, a result that led to him getting unlimited exemptions and turning one of those into his first PGA Tour victory.
“Just something about this place,” Kim said. “Had a great week last year and was really looking forward to coming back. And it’s nice to be able to play well these first two rounds and hopefully just try to keep giving myself chances over the weekend.”
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, had a 65 and got within three shots of the lead, along with 51-year-old Padraig Harrington (66).
McIlroy missed the cut the last time he was at The Renaissance Club in 2021. He did not play last year ahead of the British Open, and this time was coming off a two-week break.
The British Open is at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy won in 2014. He has gone nine years since last winning a major, and he lost another chance to end the drought at the U.S. Open last month when he finished one behind Wyndham Clark.
He sure didn’t look to have much rust, particularly with his irons and wedge. He fired a wedge at the flag on the opening hole to 6 feet for birdie, setting the tone for the day – at least with his approach shots.
“Honestly, I felt like 4 under was probably the worst I could have shot out there,” he said.
He faces a rough weekend with the weather. The forecast is for rain and wind today, which led the tours to move up the starting times to 7 to 9 a.m. to avoid the heavy stuff in the afternoon. On Sunday, the forecast was for the strongest wind of the week.
Some players won’t have to deal with the weather because they missed the cut, a group that included Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick.
PGA: At Nicholasville, Kentucky, Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in Friday’s second round at Keene Trace.
Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers.
The 43-year-old Glover switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it paid off immediately as he began his run of sub-70 rounds. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic.
Glover didn’t make as many putts as he did in Thursday’s opening 63 but was 3 under through 14 holes before making his only bogey of the day on the par-4 sixth. He then closed with birdies on his final two holes.
Long and Norrman had similar scorecards. Each began on the back nine and made three birdies and two bogeys to turn in 1-under 35, then played bogey-free with four birdies on the front nine to shoot 67.
CHAMPIONS: At Akron, Ohio, Harrison Frazar found Firestone a bit more difficult than he did in his opening round but still managed a solid result, shooting a 2-under 68 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the midway point of the Kaulig Companies Championship.
The 51-year-old Frazar was at 7-under 133 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. He had one PGA Tour victory in 409 career starts, the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic, and has yet to win on the over-50 tour.
Frazar made three birdies in his first six holes and held on from there, making two bogeys and one more birdie on the par-4 13th.
Cink, who trailed Frazar and Steve Stricker by one after the opening round, also shot 68. Stricker, who won the first two PGA Tour Champions majors of the year, shot 73 to fall five shots off the lead.
Ernie Els (67) was two shots back and K.J. Choi (66) was alone in fourth, three shots off the lead.
Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, was six shots back after a 68.
LPGA: Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes Friday in the Dana Open for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant in the Greater Toledo Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.
Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.
Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough win Sunday in the U.S. Women’s Open, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round. Grant and Boonchant, tied for the first-round lead at 64, each shot 69.