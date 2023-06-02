DUBLIN, Ohio – Justin Suh signed for a 6-under 66 at the Memorial and then made a few stops to speak with the media. His putter stayed with him the entire time, which probably was wise.
The way it behaved Friday, when he holed eight putts from the 10-foot range or longer, he might not want to let it out of his sight.
Suh made one last birdie on the 18th that gave him a one-shot lead over past champion Hideki Matsuyama, with two-time Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay another shot behind.
“On the first hole, I made a 12-footer for par on the fringe. I just kind of kept the confidence with the putter going,” Suh said.
Two of his longer putts were to save par, and there were plenty of birdies along the way on another sunny, hot afternoon at Muirfield Village.
Matsuyama and Cantlay played in the morning, two players who consider the course Jack Nicklaus built among their favorites all year.
Matsuyama’s putting was equal to Suh produced in the afternoon, rolling in big birdie putts on his way to a tournament-best 65.
Cantlay was superb again from tee-to-green and made enough putts for a 67. Several burned the edge of the cup. He also made a 50-foot birdie putt from the back of the green on No. 17.
Suh was at 8-under 136 going into the week as he aims for his first PGA Tour title.
David Lipsky (69) joined Cantlay at 6-under 138.
The group four shots behind included Rory McIlroy (68) and Jon Rahm (70).
LPGA: At Jersey City, New Jersey, Minjee Lee matched the tournament best with an 8-under 64 for a share of the lead Friday in the weather-delayed Mizuho Americas Open.
Cheyenne Knight had a 68 in the inaugural event to join Lee at 7-under 137 atop the tightly bunched leader board that features five top-10 players and promising newcomer Rose Zhang.
Play was suspended late in the afternoon for 1 hours, 47 minutes because of dangerous weather conditions near Liberty National and the last groups barely finished before darkness on the course adjacent to the Hudson River.
The fifth-ranked Lee, from Australia, birdied eight of the first 12 holes in a bogey-free round.
CHAMPIONS: At Des Moines, Iowa, Steve Stricker shot 31 on he back nine, including an eagle on 15, to finish with an 8-under 64 after the first round of the PGA Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.
Stricker has a two-shot lead over Rod Pampling, Jerry Kelly and Stephen Ames.
Five players carded a 5-under 67 and sit three shots back: Tim Herron, Mark Hensby, Vijay Singh, Steve Flesch and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
DP WORLD: At Hamburg, Germany, Maximilian Kieffer stayed atop the leader board after the second round of the European Open, though a late double bogey cut his lead to one stroke Friday.
Kieffer, tied for the lead after the first round, carded a 2-under 71 to stay a shot in front of Tom McKibbin (69), David Law (66) and 2017 European Open winner Jordan Smith (71), all at 5 under.
Besides Kieffer’s lead, there was another standout moment for the local fans as Germany’s Hurly Long made an albatross on the par-5, 595-yard 11th, finding the hole with a 281-yard approach shot.