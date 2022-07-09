NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour.
Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots for the British Open.
The Scottish Open is the first time the PGA Tour is co-sanctioning a European tour event, and it led to the strongest field in tournament history, featuring 14 of the top 15 players in the world ranking. Tringale won’t have to contend with half of them.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, was among seven of those players who all missed the cut.
Most of them got caught on the bad end of the draw. There was only a wee breeze Thursday morning when Tringale opened with a 61 and Woodland shot 64. By the afternoon, the wind was gusting to 30 mph.
Friday gave a steady dose of strong wind, typical for these parts and still playable considering the design of the links-like course that allows for the ball to be played along the ground.
Scheffler (72) was on the good side of the draw and got a taste of quirky bounces, finding pot bunkers and other trouble that kept him from making up ground. PGA champion Justin Thomas had a 77 and missed the cut by seven shots. He got the bad end of the draw.
Xander Schauffele had the best round of the day with a 65, and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot 66, both three shots back.
PGA/DP WORLD: At Nicholasville, Kentucky, Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday was suspended because of darkness. A midday thunderstorm followed dense morning fog that delayed play over 5 hours, with half the field unable to finish the round.
Svensson, who shot a 10-under 62 on Thursday, sits at 15 under at Keene Trace,
Trey Mullinax made a 20-footer for birdie on the par-4 13th to reach 13 under and finish his day.
Mark Hubbard (67), Robin Roussel (68) and Brandon Hagy (62) were in at 12 under, while Tom Lewis (four holes left) also was 12 under with Jonathan Byrd (five holes left), Matti Schmid (eight holes left) and Max McGreevy (nine holes left).
CHAMPIONS: At Akron, Ohio, Steven Alker shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with Joe Durant (65 Friday), Tim Petrovic (66) and first-round leader Alex Cejka (70).
The leaders were at 6-under 134 on Firestone’s South Course.
Defending champion Steve Stricker had a bogey-free 65 to join Ernie Els (68), Woody Austin (66) and David Toms (69) at 5 under.
Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) was 4 under with Bob Estes (68), Jerry Kelly (69) and Ken Duke (66).