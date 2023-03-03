ORLANDO, Fla. – Kurt Kitayama is chasing his first PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a world-class group of contenders right behind him.
Kitayama should be used to that.
Last year alone, he fell one shot sort of Jon Rahm in Mexico, Xander Schauffele in Scotland and Rory McIlroy in South Carolina.
Kitayama handled the wind that only made Bay Hill tougher, posting a 4-under 68 for a two-shot lead over Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world.
“Right now I feel like I’m just trying to get that win,” Kitayama said. “It’s tough, especially with the guys I’ve been against. So I’ve just got to keep putting myself in that position to give myself a chance.”
Rahm finally looked human. His final five holes included a double bogey, three bogeys and a birdie. He shot 76, his highest score since a 76 in the third round of the PGA Championship last May, and fell six shots behind.
“How would I characterize it? What do you think I’m going to say? Excuse my language, but it’s (expletive) hard,” Rahm said.
Kitayama was at 9-under 135, and the immediate challenge is Spieth, who ended with a 69 and a spot in the final group today.
Justin Thomas managed eight birdies, only for a bogey-bogey finish for a 67. He was in the group at 5-under 139 that included Patrick Cantlay (71) and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who birdied his last three holes for a 69.
PGA: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Carson Young had to lean more on his short game and posted a 5-under 67 and built a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open.
Young, a 28-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour, didn’t have quite the theatrics as his opening round of three eagles that carried him to a 63. He still put himself in great position as he goes after his first tour win. Young was at 14-under 130.
Another tour rookie, Nico Echavarria of Colombia, had a 67 and was four shots back along with Paul Haley II (66).
LPGA: In Singapore, Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women’s World Championship. Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds.
Allisen Corpuz (65), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol (71) were a shot back at the Sentosa Golf Club. Szokol opened on Thursday with a 64. Three others, including American player Nelly Korda, were another shot back at 8-under 136.
CHAMPIONS: Brett Quigley carded a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead Friday after the first round of the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona.
Quigley has the lead on three players tied for second – John Huston, Kirk Triplett and Brian Cooper – at 6-under 66.
Alex Cejka is a shot back after a 67, and five players came in with 68s, including David Toms and Mike Weir.
Quigley, a 53-year-old from Massachusetts who has a top-10 finish this year, had five birdies on the back nine for a 31.