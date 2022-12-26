This story first appeared in The Journal Gazette on June 9, 1998.
Patricia Miller never thought her fight against breast cancer would become this successful.
She never envisioned the Vera Bradley Classic would have so many people wanting to participate that a waiting list would be necessary, or that Fort Wayne would become a meeting place for many wanting to fight the illness that touched Miller's own life so closely, or that celebrities would become involved.
But all that has happened, and, judging by the turnout and response at Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fort Wayne Country Club on Monday, it will continue to thrive in the future.
"It's exciting,'' Miller said. "To see that many people supporting the fight against a disease that affects everyone.
"One out of every seven women (has it). I don't know if you can use the word `epidemic,' but it would make us very happy if we could (defeat this) and move on to another cause.''
A record 364 people participated in the golf portion of the Vera Bradley Classic, which was founded by Miller and Barbara Baekgaard after a close friend of theirs died from breast cancer in 1993.
The golf and tennis events raised $250,000 for the fight against breast cancer -- bettering Vera Bradley's goal by $25,000, and bringing its grand total to $830,000.
And that has had a profound effect on seemingly everyone.
"I was out of town the other day and a husband and wife came up to me,'' Miller recalled. "The husband said, `I can't thank you enough because my wife's battling breast cancer and we know about all you've done.'
"That makes everything worthwhile -- the survivors.''
Thoughts of the survivors of breast cancer, and those who will be saved in the future, brought smiles to the faces of those in the 18-hole tournament at Sycamore Hills, even if their golf wasn't all that good.
"We love misery,'' Jan Gillie said with a laugh. "But they just make it a nice day for us here.''
Winning the first division in the 18-hole tournament was the team of Marie Schriefer, Carolyn Morton, Ann Leonard and Rennae Van Horn.
The second division winners were Janet Suedhoff, Jill McBride, Linda Davidson and Michelle Stauffir.
And taking the third division were Carol Adelman, Lynn Diamond, Peggy Steffan and Karren Snell.
Part of the fun for the non-winners included lessons from LPGA pro Kathy Whitworth, who holds the record for most victories on a men's or women's tour.
She worked with players on posture, balance, alignment and course management.
And she was happy to do it because, like so many others, her life has been touched by breast cancer. Some of her fellow LPGA players have been stricken with the disease, including Heather Farr, who died in 1993 at the age of 28.
"On our tour, the LPGA, we've had some players fight it,'' Whitworth said. "The one that got the most exposure was Heather Farr. Fortunately, several players have not passed away.
"It touches all of us -- friends and family. And men are involved too, their wives and daughters and they (men) can get it too.''
Whitworth gave clinics Monday at both Sycamore Hills and Fort Wayne Country Club.
"That's good and bad,'' Whitworth said. "They have high expectations and you can't fall on your face.''
At Sycamore, the setting was quite different than the week before, when more than 6,000 packed into the course to attend the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am, which benefits several charitable organizations.
And while the Vera Bradley could probably draw as well as Mad Anthonys by bringing in big-name stars, organizers and participants said they would prefer to keep their event low-key.
It benefits everyone that way, they said.
"We try and keep our costs down so we have more money to give to breast cancer research,'' event co-chair Kelly Wagner said.
As a result, only 25 percent of the proceeds went to expenses, which means a big profit for the American Cancer Society and breast cancer research, education and patient services.
For the first time, the 18- and 9-hole tournaments were filled and a waiting list was needed. Organizers expect even more interest next year.