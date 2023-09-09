Whether he’s on a basketball court or a golf course, whether he’s diagramming a play in a huddle or swinging a driver toward a doglegging fairway, Andy Rang just loves the competition of it all.
“Obviously, I’m a competitor, first and foremost. I love to compete,” said Rang, the women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Trine University, and also the defending champion of Fort Wayne’s Senior City Golf Championship. “To be able to coach, when I’m out there (doing that), I’m competing. When I’m on the golf course playing a golf tournament, I’m competing.
“So I’m a competitor first, they’re just different avenues of competition.”
This year’s Senior City, put on by the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne, will be Sunday and Monday at Coyote Creek Golf Club, and Rang will attempt to defend the title he won last year at Orchard Ridge Country Club.
He shot back-to-back, even-par 71s to edge Sean Ferguson by two strokes, Ron Schmucker by four and Karl Behrens by five last year.
Rang had come close to winning the Senior City before. He tied for second place at Coyote Creek in 2020, when he was two shots behind champion Tim Wagner’s score of 3 under. And in 2018, also at Coyote Creek, Rang opened with a 4-under 68 to take the first-round lead, in his first ever Senior City, and finished in second place, six strokes back of Dave Dumas’ score of 6 under.
Rang was ecstatic that last year he was able to come out on top of a tournament that has been held annually since 1992 and has had among its champions names such as Sam Till Jr., Steve Vernasco, Chip Novak, Tom Wood, John Churchward, Jim Reecer and Ron Von Burg.
“It meant a lot, to be honest, just because of the names that are on that trophy and just the history of the tournament,” Rang said. “For me, being so close a couple years before, it was just really satisfying to be able to finally get over the hump and win because there are so many good players in Fort Wayne, so many great names on that trophy, and I was just so honored to be able to get over the hump.”
Rang, 55, is known in these parts for his basketball acumen; Trine reached the NCAA Division III semifinals for the first time in 2022, finishing the season 28-4 with a 15-1 record in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, then followed that last season with a 23-7 record (14-2 in the MIAA) and a trip to the NCAA Tournament sectional semifinals.
Rang, who has been Trine’s head coach since 2018, previously coached at South Side (he was 98-24) and was director of operations for the women’s basketball program at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne (now Purdue Fort Wayne) for two seasons.
But golf has long been dear to Rang’s heart; a Blackhawk Christian graduate, he spent four years on the Huntington University golf team.
He’s a much savvier player now than when he was competing in college.
“I’m mentally sharper,” he said. “Back then, you hit one bad shot and you get upset. Now, I hit one bad shot and I don’t get as upset because I know there are a lot more holes and a lot more shots to be played out there.”
That’s similar messaging to what he gives his Trine basketball players. They need to shake off the bad plays and take nothing for granted, each and every possession, just as he aims to be hyper focused on every golf shot.
“Don’t try to get ahead of yourself, and try to just play it hole by hole,” Rang said. “It’s the same thing I try to tell my girls on the court: ‘Let’s try not to get ahead of ourselves. Let’s just keep going, just stay mentally where we need to be.’
“If you do that, you’ll be able to stay in a tournament or in a game.”
While the Senior City lacks the field size and the overall skill of the City Tournament, which was won last month at Pine Valley County Club by Rory Ransburg, it presents its own unique challenges. One of them is that the Senior City is only two rounds, instead of three, leaving little room for error. One bad hole can scuttle the whole tournament for a player, and the weather conditions this time of year tend to be more difficult, too.
“Mentally, you’ve got to be involved every shot,” said Rang, who plays most of his golf at Trine’s Zollner Golf Course, even if it’s just to sneak in a quick nine holes when there’s a gap in his busy basketball schedule.
While Rang appreciates the competitive similarities between coaching basketball and playing golf, he acknowledges the differences, too, such as the more solitary nature of being on the links.
“On the golf course, it’s up to me, all by myself. Whether it’s going bad or good, I’ve got to try and work through that myself,” he said. “When we’re in a (basketball) game situation, I’m on the sidelines coaching and I have people to bounce ideas off of with my coaching staff or even to talk to the girls and be able to help them through a situation. From that standpoint, golf is different because you’re out there on your own.
“But first and foremost, I’m a competitor and that never changes.”