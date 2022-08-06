Michael Jenkins was trying to take it easy with his swing and mental approach, and it certainly worked. He shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to capture the lead at the City Championship, in which he’s 7 under heading into today’s third and final round at Autumn Ridge Golf Course.
Nick Holder was trying to play boring golf, and that certainly worked, too. He posted a 69 to ascend from fourth to second place at 5 under, where he’s tied with first-round leader Johnny Strawser in the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s marquee event, which has taken place annually since 1926 and has a field of 158 players.
No one who has won the tournament before is in the top 10 – defending champion Rory Ransburg is tied for 11th place at 1 over after a second-round 71 – so the pressure is on for a bevy of players who have been in the hunt before or, like Jenkins, barely tasted success at the City Championship.
Jenkins’ best finish was 34th last year, when he was 4 over at Brookwood Golf Club. But he’s got the home-course advantage, with a tall build and swing not totally unlike a certain pro golfer who also prioritizes taking it easy.
“I’m going to keep grinding every shot. All year, I’ve been trying to swing like ‘The Big Easy,’ Ernie Els, and just have that thought to swing easy,” said Jenkins, a 31-year-old financial adviser for Wells Fargo. “I want to keep going. You never know what can happen and every shot counts.”
Jenkins took control by birdieing holes nine through 12 – he had eight birdies altogether – amid 88-degree heat that had him being careful to hydrate and not cramp up.
“It was great; I played well,” Jenkins said. “Coming down the back nine, there were some moments that you just had to keep grinding, but it was a good day. It was just a lot of fun. It was fun having all the people following you, watching you. Again, it’s my home course, so I want to play well.”
Holder, 19, who competes for Purdue Fort Wayne, knows Autumn Ridge plenty well, too. The former Bishop Dwenger player grew up playing the course with Callahan Elzey, a former Dwenger and PFW player, who placed third in 2020 and is caddying for Holder this weekend.
“My first-ever tournament, he caddied for me,” Holder said. “I was 6 years old and I ended up winning that, so he’s kind of taught me the ropes and taken me under his wing his whole life. His golf experience has helped me out quite a bit.”
Elzey’s advice Saturday?
“He tells me that boring golf is good golf, so we’re plotting our way around the course, taking it smart off the tee and trying to hit as many greens as possible,” said Holder, who had four birdies and one bogey. “The putts haven’t really fallen the last two days, but we’re just trying to stay steady, hit greens, and hopefully the putts will fall tomorrow.”
Strawser, a Autumn Ridge member, came into the day with a one-stroke lead over Jenkins and Jonny Filler, who competes for Cleveland State University. Filler, who shot a 71, is alone in fourth place at 4 under.
Strawser, a 41-year-old operations manager dispatcher for Buchanan Hauling & Rigging, has finished in the top five at the City Championship six times, highlighted by a runner-up finish to Scott Pieri in 2012 at Pine Valley Country Club and a third-place finish in 2008, when Nick Bienz won at Orchard Ridge Country Club. Strawser had four birdies and three bogies Saturday at Autumn Ridge, where the average 18-hole score among the competitors has been 78.83.
Filler, 21, another Dwenger product, was hindered on the back nine, where he had three bogeys and was 1 over.
Ryan Marquardt, 42, posted a 71 to bring him to 3 under and alone in fifth place.
Kevin Irons, who finished fourth in 2015 at Coyote Creek, where Sam Till Jr. won, shot a 72 and is at 2 under, tying him for sixth place with Cody Appenzeller, who carded a 70. Carson Stohler is in eighth place at 1 under with a second-round 71. And Lance Hoch and Derek Schneider are tied for ninth place at even par by shooting, respectively, 70 and 73.
“On this course, you just have to find fairways, really, fairways and greens,” Holder said. “The back nine is really sneaky tight, so you can have some errant tee shots and find yourself in some hazards. Really, it’s just about keeping it in play and staying in the moment. That’s what we’ve been focusing on the last two days, and not thinking ahead.”