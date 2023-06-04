Garrett Leeper won the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s Chip Novak Summit City Classic, going 3 over at Riverbend Golf Course. Leeper shot a final-round 1-over 73. Tying for second at 9 over were Bryan Young (final-round 75), Lance Hoch (76) and Johnny Strawser (76). There was a field of 51 players.
Leeper wins FWGA's Chip Novak Summit City Classic
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
