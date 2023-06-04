Garrett Leeper

Garrett Leeper

 File

Garrett Leeper won the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s Chip Novak Summit City Classic, going 3 over at Riverbend Golf Course. Leeper shot a final-round 1-over 73. Tying for second at 9 over were Bryan Young (final-round 75), Lance Hoch (76) and Johnny Strawser (76). There was a field of 51 players.

jcohn@jg.net

Tags

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.