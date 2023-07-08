Fort Wayne’s Madi Dabagia tied for second at the Indiana PGA Women’s Open, shooting a two-day total of 1 under at Kokomo Country Club. Dabagia, a Homestead graduate, competes collegiately for Iowa.
Rachel Johnson, a professional from The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, won at 6 under. Westfield’s Samantha Brown, an amateur like Dabagia, tied for second.
Sabrina Bonanno, an assistant pro at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, finished sixth at 6 over. Fort Wayne’s Simone Senk, an amateur, finished seventh at 7 over.