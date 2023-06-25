Rory Ransburg shot a 4-under 68 at Brookwood Golf Club on Sunday to win the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s Amateur Open with a two-day score of 137 (-7). He was the only golfer in the field to shoot under par on both days of the tournament.
Hunter Melton, who led after shooting a 66 in the first round, shot 73 on Sunday and finished second at 139 (-5) for the weekend. Bailey Marquart shot 70 in the first round and 72 in the second to finish in third place at 142 (-2). Steve Vernasco shot 143 (-1) to finish fourth, and Garrett Leeper and Chris Schweitzer tied for fifth at even-par 144.
Rich Bienz shot 157 (+13) to finish atop the senior division.