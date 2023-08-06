This is golf and no one is unbeatable. But Rory Ransburg, who has won 12 of 25 Fort Wayne Golf Association events over the last five years, always seems a decent bet to come out on top.
Nothing that happened Sunday changed that, even if he called his round “a grind” because he dealt with some errant shots and a rain-soaked course that had his normally booming drives stopping about 30 yards shorter than usual in the second round of the City Championship.
“All I was trying to do was plug away,” said Ransburg, who posted a 2-under 69 to give him a two-day total of 6 under at Pine Valley Country Club.
Ransburg came into the day with a one-stroke lead and that’s ballooned into a four-stroke advantage heading into the final round at the 6,439-yard course.
“I didn’t even check any (other scores) today. My uncle was caddying for me and I was like, ‘I don’t even want to know how anybody else is doing. I just want to focus on myself. That’s all I can do,’ ” Ransburg said. “I did a pretty good job today, except for a couple of holes where I lost focus, but I got it back.”
Steering clear of leader board watching may have been a wise choice because there were some stellar rounds elsewhere, none better than the 66 posted by Kasey Lilly, a member of the Purdue Fort Wayne team, who vaulted from 31st to second place.
“I was kind of relaxed out there,” Lilly said. “There’s something about going to bed after one round – I was down the list of tee times a lot – and no one was thinking about me. There were no expectations. If I’d shot 5 under the first day, then teeing off the second day I might have been a little more tense, a little more nervous maybe. But I shot 3 over the first day and then I didn’t have a care in the world. Before I knew it, I’d birdied the first three holes today.”
Pine Valley is PFW’s home course and some of the Mastodons, who won the Horizon League championship for the first time last season, capitalized on their familiarity to change the scope of the City Championship; Hunter Mefford shot a 69 to take over third place at 1 under, while Nick Holder’s 70 put him in a tie for fourth place at even par.
“I’ve played Pine Valley so many times now – I’ve got four years under my belt at PFW – and I don’t know how many times I’ve played that golf course,” said Lilly, a 22-year-old native of Plainfield, who totaled only 27 putts, even with a three-putt for bogey on the par-4 18th. “I couldn’t be any more comfortable at Pine Valley, even if I’m not playing well. To have the game come around today was really nice. I was clicking everywhere. I putted it unbelievably well. I just putted the lights out today.”
Joe Hayden, the runner-up in 2013 and 2021, is at even par after carding a 72. David Dumas, a two-time winner of the Senior City, shot a 74 and is also even.
Tied for seventh place at 1 over are 2020 champion Heath Peters and Derek Schneider, who shot 71s, and Chris Schweitzer, who had a 72. Cameron GeRue, who plays for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, shot a 67 to get to 2 over, where he’s tied for 10th place with Michael Jenkins, who had a 70.
They’ll all have a difficult task catching Ransburg, who won the City Championship in 2021 at Brookwood Golf Club. After rain Saturday night pummeled Pine Valley, followed by sporadic sprinkles Sunday, Ransburg found the course playing much differently yet he birdied three holes and bogeyed only the par-4 14th.
“I was hitting them somewhat in play, but I got some bad breaks,” said Ransburg, 44, a business account executive with Mediacom Communications. “But overall, in all honesty, I’ll take it because it was a pretty solid round. I was in the trees and had to punch some, but they wound up pretty good and those easily could have gone the other way. I’ll take what I got today.”
Ransburg came into Sunday with a one-stroke lead over Dumas and Pine Valley member Brady Wieland, who shot a 78 to fall to 17th place amid the 156-player field, which included a hole-in-one on the fourth hole by Joe Oherron, who missed the cut at 29 over.
“I was super relaxed today and I’ve got no expectations going into tomorrow,” said Lilly, who had a 5-under 31 on the front nine and finished with seven birdies and two bogeys. “At the end of the day, I’m playing Pine Valley and I’ve played it 100 times, 300 times, who knows? There’s no place I could hit a golf ball there that I haven’t been. I’ve seen the whole course, and I’m not going to overthink anything or build up any unneeded pressure on myself or anything.”