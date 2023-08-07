To the left was Tom Kelley, who won the City Championship a record nine times. In the middle was Ken Rodewald, who won it back in 1957 and has been a beloved figure around Fort Wayne Golf Association events since. And to the right was Steve Vernasco, one of 11 players to win the City Championship at least three times.
It’s not unfathomable to think that Rory Ransburg, who emerged victorious Monday in the 98th running of the City Championship, will one day, too, be considered one of the FWGA’s all-time greats.
Since joining the FWGA in 2019, he’s been about as dominant as a golfer can be, winning 13 of 26 events – individual and team competitions – and this was his second time placing first in the City Championship, which had a field of 156 players.
“Man, this feels great,” Ransburg said after receiving his trophy at Pine Valley Country Club, surrounded by the likes of Kelley, Rodewald and Vernasco. “I mean, I was playing really well and felt really good and was cruising along. But it’s never easy and bad things are going to happen. I kind of battled through it and made some clutch pars coming down the stretch. It feels really good.”
Ransburg, 46, who works for Mediacom Communications, shot an even-par 71 to finish the three-day event at 6 under. That was one stroke better than Purdue Fort Wayne’s Kasey Lilly, who had a final-round 68 on the Mastodons’ home course.
Joe Hayden, 51, finished in third place at 3 under, thanks to a 68, giving him eight top-four finishes in the City Championship dating back to 2010, though he’s still searching for his first victory.
Ransburg came into the day with a four-stroke lead over Lilly and the rest of the field, but things intensified when Ransburg double-bogeyed the par-3 12th, allowing Hayden, who was 4 under at that point, to pull within three strokes.
“Thing was, it wasn’t even a bad shot,” Ransburg said of No. 12. “I just hit the wrong club and flushed it, hit it over the green. I thought, ‘Alright, there’s nothing I can do there. It’s not over yet.’ I just kept plugging along and made a good par putt on the next hole and then birdied 14 by getting up-and-down. It was one of those (rounds) where I just kept fighting through it. I never gave up, never looked forward, just fought through it.”
Ransburg got some breathing room when Hayden, in the next-to-last group, bogeyed the 14th and double-bogeyed the 15th. Meanwhile, Lilly got back into second place by birdieing the final two holes, sinking a 40-footer in front of a large gallery on the 18th.
“I almost wish I hadn’t made that last putt on the 18th hole to get it to only one shot back, just because now I’m thinking about every burnt edge I had today,” said Lilly, 22, a native of Plainfield, whose second-round 66 was the lowest score of the entire tournament. “I played well the last two days, had it all together. The putts were falling for me (Saturday) and today I didn’t have as many fall. I’m just tired of getting second place. Sometimes I feel like my career is defined by second place.”
Lilly’s career includes a runner-up finish in April at the Horizon League championships, where the Mastodons emerged victorious as a team – the biggest victory in program history. And the Mastodons were on full display at the City Championship, where Hunter Mefford placed fourth at 1 under with a final-round 71; Nick Holder tied for sixth at 1 over with a 72 (his younger brother Alex, of Bishop Dwenger, was also at 1 over with a 70); and Jadden Ousley was in eighth at 3 over with a 70.
“I felt like it was Purdue Fort Wayne against me,” said Ransburg, who was in a group with Lilly and Mefford for the final round. “Those guys are good players. They put up a really good fight at the beginning and I made a good birdie on seven, and hit it really close on eight, and then I got a little more gapping to make it easier before Kasey put the pressure on at the end.”
Added Lilly: “It was fun to play with Hunter today. Me and him, we definitely had a chance all day long and both of us kind of shot ourselves in the foot at times we probably shouldn’t have, but that’s how the dice roll.”
Heath Peters, who won the 2020 City Championship at Coyote Creek, finished fifth at even par with a final-round 70. Tying for ninth place at 4 over were Garrett Willis, who had a 69, and two-time Senior City champion David Dumas, who posted a 75.
The 2022 City Championship winner, Jonny Filler, shot a 72 and tied for 11th place at 5 over with Hunter Melton, who had a 70.
Ransburg, who won the 2021 City Championship at Brookwood Golf Club, faced what seemed like three different courses this year because of Mother Nature. In the first round, there were gusting winds. In the second round, Pine Valley had been soaked by overnight storms and that took about 30 yards off Ransburg’s normally booming drives. Though rain was in the forecast for Monday, it wound up being a mostly beautiful day.
“I hit a lot of three-quarter iron shots really, really well this whole weekend,” Ransburg said. “The only time I hit full iron shots was when they were downwind. … There was so much wind out there, but it was soft, too. We got lucky; (the weather) could have been way worse.”