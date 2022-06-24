BETHESDA, Md. – In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women’s PGA Championship following a sensational start.
Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke lead after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tying a record for the largest 18-hole lead at a major.
Mickey Wright led this tournament by five after the first round in 1961.
“I don’t know what golf course In Gee is playing,” defending champion Nelly Korda said after finishing her round of 71.
Chun was playing the same course as everyone else.
“The course, after a lot of rain, feels longer,” the 27-year-old South Korean said. “At the same time, greens were softer. So I think it was just a balance.”
Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi shot bogey-free rounds of 69 to cut Chun’s lead to five, but that was still a big enough advantage to tie Wright’s mark. The 1961 tournament was one of a record four victories by Wright at this event. Chun is trying for her first.
PGA: In Cromwell, Connecticut, Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship.
Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh. McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career.
Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29.
U.S. SENIOR OPEN: In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Jay Haas shot a 67 at Saucon Valley and shared the 18-hole lead with Mark Hensby.
It was the seventh time Haas, 68, has shot his age or better. And he became the fifth player in U.S. Senior Open history to shoot his age.
Haas and Hensby had a one-shot lead over a group of four players that include Steve Stricker and Rocco Mediate.
DP WORLD: In Munich, Li Haotong shot a 10-under 62 to lead the BMW International Open after the first round.
Li finished his round with his second eagle of the day on the par-five ninth to lead Daan Huizing by one stroke and Nicolai von Dellingshausen by two.