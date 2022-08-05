Being atop the leader board wasn’t a new feeling for Johnny Strawser. Neither was having an impressive round at Autumn Ridge Golf Course, where he’s a member and has been club champion.
But, Strawser said, his mentality is different than in previous iterations of the City Championship – a 54-hole tournament held annually since 1926 – which is the marquee event of the Fort Wayne Golf Association season.
“I’ve learned over the years,” said Strawser, who has finished in the top five six times at the City Championship, highlighted by a runner-up finish to Scott Pieri in 2012 at Pine Valley Country Club and a third-place finish in 2008, when Nick Bienz won at Orchard Ridge Country Club.
“I used to get too amped up, or too worried about results. The older I’ve gotten, the more I’m content with just enjoying the company of the players I’m playing with, and the golf course, and I have my family here. So, I’ve just been teaching myself to relax and not worry about results.”
Strawser looked plenty relaxed, albeit overheated, as the sun beat down in Friday’s opening round. He shot a 4-under 68 to take the one-stroke lead among a field of 158 players.
Strawser shot a 3-under 33 on the back nine, including a birdie on the par-4 18th, after he spent much of the morning chasing playing partner Ryan Marquardt.
“I did real good overall,” said Strawser, 41, who is an operations manager dispatcher for Buchanan Hauling & Rigging. “I made some putts. I hit a couple squirrelly ones, but was able to get the ball back in play and kind of avoid the big number. I made a couple bogeys out there, but avoided doubles, which is what this course can do – eat you up like that.”
Another Autumn Ridge member, Michael Jenkins, can relate. He had a double-bogey on the par-4 17th, knocking him down to second place at 3 under, where he was joined later by Jonny Filler.
“I did pretty well, though it’s kind of hard not to focus on the double I had on 17,” Jenkins said. “But I hit a lot of greens and had (seven) birdies, so I’m really happy with the way I played. It looks like the other guys from Autumn played well, too, so it’s nice to see that. The course is in great shape, and it’s a lot of fun being out here.”
Autumn Ridge’s Kevin Irons shot a 70 – putting him in a tie for fourth place with Marquardt, Spencer Pannabecker and Nick Holder – as home-course knowledge came in handy for several players.
“Absolutely,” said Jenkins, 31, a financial adviser for Wells Fargo. “Just knowing where to miss, and where not to go, is a big thing. Just a couple holes, you have to hit the fairway, and I was able to do that today. You’ve got to give yourself a chance to make birdie, and I was able to make several birdies today.”
Strawser agreed that his knowledge of Autumn Ridge helped.
“Especially at this type of golf course, there are a lot of different angles that you’ve got to be comfortable with off the tee,” he said. “A lot of people struggle with that, but playing it as frequently as I do, I’m able to be comfortable with where I’m hitting my driver and stuff.”
Filler, 21, made it into the field through the qualifying tournament July 23 at Brookwood Golf Club, where he posted a 3-over 75 – the 17th best score that day. On Friday, among the afternoon pairings, the former Bishop Dwenger player who now competes for Cleveland State University started strong, birdieing three of the first five holes. A double-bogey on the par-5 ninth hurt, as did a bogey on the par-5 12th, but Filler birdied three of the final five holes to get within a stroke of Strawser.
Heath Peters, the 2020 champion, who won the FWGA interclub event at Autumn Ridge on Sunday, shot a 72 and is in 10th place. Last year’s champion, Rory Ransburg, who has won four of the five FWGA events he’s entered this year, carded a 74 and is tied for 29th place.
No one under par has won the tournament before, but several have been in contention – Jenkins, for instance, was the among the early leaders in the rain-soaked first round in 2020 – and they’re going to have to string together three good days of golf to win the City Championship.
“Just being at your home course, you just want to go out and have fun,” Jenkins said. “I’ve got my family here and that makes you feel good. I’m going to go hang out by the pool later, then come back here (Saturday) and have some more fun.”