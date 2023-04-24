THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Lilia Vu finished strong with two straight birdies, then birdied the first playoff hole to beat Angel Yin in a dramatic finish Sunday to win the LPGA Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole. Vu, after a huge tee shot, hit her approach safely just over the green. She went with putter from off the green and came up well short, but she converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory.
“I knew on that last putt, all I had to do was just do my routine, read the putt how I usually do, and just hit this putt because I’ve hit that putt a million times,” Vu said. “And I knew I could make it.”
The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour.
PGA: At Avondale, Louisiana, late-hour entries Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes – highlighted by Riley’s 33-foot birdie putt from the from the fringe on the par-3 17th – for a two-shot victory Sunday at the Zurich Classic.
The two are leaving as first-time winners on the PGA Tour – each with alligator skin championship belts, Mardi Gras-style bead necklaces and checks for $1.24 million.
DP WORLD: At Omitama, Japan, Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the DP World Handa Championship on the second extra hole Sunday for his third world tour title.
PGA CHAMPIONS: At Irving, Texas, Mark Hensby parred the fourth playoff hole after Charlie Wi hit his approach into the water on Sunday to win the Invited Celebrity Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions.
The 51-year-old Australian closed with a 1-under 70 at Las Colinas, making birdie on the par-5 18th in regulation to match Wi at 12-under 201 through 54 holes.
LIV: At Adelaide, Australia, Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Sunday. After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his maiden LIV Golf tournament victory by three strokes.