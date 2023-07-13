GULLANE, Scotland – Byeong Hun An played well enough in the Scottish Open on Thursday that he had reason to hope he can stick around for more links golf next week.
An ran off four straight birdies early in his round at The Renaissance Club and closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the tough par-3 ninth hole for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley.
An had his best score on the PGA Tour – the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned with the European tour – and it came at just the right time. This is the final tournament for players to try to earn a spot in the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool. The leading three players not already exempt will earn spots.
“It’s one of those days, every shot you hit just has a perfect number,” An said. “Pitched right, how the ball reacted on the greens, everything was perfect. Some of the putts I had were very straightforward putts that I think I left in a good spot. Everything went really well.”
Rory McIlroy had few complaints after taking a two-week break from competition, much of that time without touching a club. He holed an eagle putt and made six birdies to offset a few mistakes for a 64, leaving him tied with Thomas Detry.
“It’s a great start, and I would have taken it before I teed off,” McIlroy said.
Max Homa and Tom Kim were among those at 66, while Rickie Fowler was in the group at 67.
Justin Thomas switched to a cross-handed putting grip on his final nine holes of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and stuck with it. The move worked well enough for him to scratch out a 68, joining the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.
PGA: In Nicholsville, Kentucky, Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship. The 43-year-old Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to nine. After struggling with his putting for years, the 2009 U.S. Open champion began using the broomstick two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished tied for fourth. He followed that with a tie for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic.
Fellow PGA Tour veterans Ryan Moore and Ryan Armour each shot 64 at Keene Trace Club.
LPGA: In Sylvania, Ohio, Jaravee Boonchant holed out from 128 yards for eagle on No. 10 on her second shot of the round and had a 7-under 64 for a share of the first-round lead with Linn Grant in the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open.
Boonchant also had seven birdies and two bogeys at Highland Meadows. The 24-year-old is winless on the LPGA Tour after helping Duke take the 2019 NCAA title. She missed the cut last week in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.