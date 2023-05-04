CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A little time away from golf paid off for birthday boy Rory McIlroy.
The world’s third-ranked player shot a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, leaving him three shots behind first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood.
Fleetwood’s 6-under 65 was one stroke better than Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee and Ryan Palmer, who are tied for second after opening 66s.
Patrick Cantlay, with Tiger Woods’ former caddie Joe LaCava on his bag, shot 67.
McIlroy withdrew from the HBC Heritage following a disappointing second round 77 at Augusta National, a controversial decision that cost him a $3 million bonus for failing to meet the playing requirements for the PGA Tour’s new Player Impact Program.
The Northern Irishman said earlier in the week he didn’t touch his clubs for more than two weeks, adding that he needed a “reset” to gain some perspective because golf had begun to consume his life.
He looked fresh on Thursday.
“It was just really nice to be out there again,” McIlroy said.
It’s no surprise McIlroy is off to a strong start at Quail Hollow, a course that fits his game. He has won the Wells Fargo Championship three times and finished in the top 10 nine times in 11 starts.
It’s also the site of his first PGA Tour victory in 2010 and where he set a tournament scoring record at 21-under 267 in a dominating seven-stroke win in 2015. He won again in 2021, making him the tournament’s only three-time champion.
“I feel relaxed here,” McIlroy said.
LPGA: In San Francisco, World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied on the back nine to help the United States earn a split of its first two matches against China at the International Crown team event. Korda and Vu trailed Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin by one at the turn before winning three straight holes on the back nine to win 2 and 1.
Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang lost the other match for the U.S. 1 up to Ruixin Liu and Yu Liu. Sweden won both matches against England in the other Pool A showdown. In Pool B, Australia swept defending-champion South Korea and Thailand swept Japan.
DP WORLD: In Rome, Matthieu Pavon shot the lowest round of his European tour career at the Italian Open and on the same course that will host this year’s Ryder Cup.
The 30-year-old Frenchman hit an 8-under 63 to boost his chances of capturing European captain Luke Donald’s attention.
His impressive opening round gave him a two-shot lead over Maximilian Kieffer of Germany.
Pavon carded nine birdies and a single bogey at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. Kieffer was alone in second after making an eagle, five birdies and one bogey in his 65.