THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy Thursday in the transplanted Chevron Championship to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year.
Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament – best known as the Dinah Shore – bolted the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron.
The 32-year-old Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies – including four in a five-hole span – at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Second-ranked Nelly Korda was among six players and three Americans tied for second at 68. Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.
She had three bogeys but made up for it with seven birdies and four in her last six holes, including the last two.
“I took advantage of the par 5s today,” she said. “I think I birdied them all, so that was important, as I’m a bit of a longer hitter. Overall, I played pretty well. It was nice to finish the way I did with just a tap-in birdie.”
Chien finished fourth in her last tournament after not making the cut in the previous two.
“I hit a really good wedge shot on 4 and then I hit a 6-foot putt, and the next hole I made a 30-foot birdie,” she said. “Then the next hole I hit a 9-iron to the green, hit it to like 6 feet and made another good putt.”
Australian Stephanie Kyriacou also tied for second after sinking an eagle on the 18th hole.
Americans Marina Alex and Lilia Vu also shot 68. Japan’s Ayaka Furue and South Korea’s Chella Choi both had five birdies to round out the group tied for second place.
PGA: In Avondale, Louisiana, the teams of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, and Sean O’Hair and Brandon Matthews, shot an 11-under 61 in the better-ball format to tie for a one-shot lead through the first round of Zurich Classic. The 40-year-old O’Hair has four PGA Tour wins, the last in 2011. The 28-year-old Matthews has never finished higher than 35th.
Matthews had the shot of the day with an eagle from 135 yards on the par-4 12th. Five teams shot 62. Those included brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick. Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending U.S. Open champion and is coming off a win last weekend at the RBC Heritage.
Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are six shots back.
DP WORLD: In Omitama, Japan Andrew Sullivan and Kim Yeongsu shot 7-under 63 to share the lead after the first round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. Three players were just one stroke behind in the European tour event – Alexander Bjork, Aaron Cockerill and Deon Germishuys. It’s a bunched leaderboard at Ishioka Golf Club. Almost two dozen players are at 5 under or 4 under. Almost 150 players are entered in the first two rounds.