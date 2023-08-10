MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants, even without having to roll them up to his calves on a rain-soaked course. He opened with a 7-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Spieth chipped in for eagle and made a key par putt on the 17th to take his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January. He missed the cut the next day in Honolulu. That won’t be possible at the TPC Southwind – the 70-player field has no cut.
The start to the PGA Tour postseason was sloppy. Storms dumped 2 inches of rain in the early morning that caused a delay of just over two hours and players sent off on both sides. The greens were soft but fast. The TPC Southwind was soggy and muddy.
It was not the best day to be wearing white pants.
Tom Kim decided to roll up his pants to make them look like capris. He was briefly tied with Spieth until a late bogey sent him to a 64.
“I had to make sure I was able to use those pants for a really long time, so I had to make sure they stayed really clean,” he said.
Collin Morikawa had six birdies for a 65 to join Emiliano Grillo two shots behind. That’s $6,000 for relief efforts from the Hawaii wildfires – he has pledged $1,000 per birdie during the playoffs. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and once had a restaurant on Front Street, which closed many years ago.
Jon Rahm had dirty pants and a scorecard to match. The No. 1 seed in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus played alongside the next two top seeds, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, each posting a 67. Scheffler was 2 over early and responded with six birdies over his last 12 holes.
Spieth is at No. 31 in the FedEx Cup, guaranteed to be among the top 50 from the 70-man field who advance to next week’s BMW Championship. That assures a spot in eight $20 million signature tournaments next year.
LPGA/EUROPEAN: In Walton-on-the-Hill, England, the United States is seeking its third female major champion of 2023 at the AIG Women’s British Open this week.
Few would have predicted Ally Ewing leading the charge.
Ewing made eagle from 5 feet at the par-5 16th to leapfrog a five-way tie for first place and parred the last two holes to shoot 4-under 68 for the solo lead at Walton Heath in the opening round of the year’s final major.
Ranked 39th, Ewing missed the cut in two of the last three majors and her most recent top-10 finish in the biggest events came at the Chevron Championship in early 2021.
Only one of the five players to shoot 69 is a former major winner – Jeongeun Lee6, the U.S. Open champ from 2019 – and she has dropped to No. 94 in the rankings.
Also tied for second place were Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark, Perrine Delacour of France, Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand and Amy Yang of South Korea.