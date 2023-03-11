Some women seek to blaze new trails. Cat Benson just wants to make things better.
The dean of Trine University’s Ketner School of Business and director of the school’s golf management program will get to work at improving golf throughout the state, getting elected as the first female president of the Indiana Section PGA on Feb. 27 during the organization’s annual business meeting at the Horizon Convention Center in Zionsville.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be the first female president, but it’s also a tremendous responsibility to set the stage for future females that maybe couldn’t have seen themselves in similar roles,” Benson said. “The Indiana Section is consistently recognized as being one of the most engaged and active sections of the 41 in the country.
“To have the opportunity to work closely with so many tremendous golf professionals is amazing. I hope to provide outstanding service and foster growth in our section during my tenure.”
Already the first female to hold any office within the PGA Board after getting elected secretary in 2019, Benson explained that she never sought out any position. But those within the Board, already familiar with her efforts at improving the sport within the state, also honored her that same year with the Horton Smith Award, which recognizes individual golf professionals for their outstanding and continuing contributions to developing and improving educational opportunities for the PGA golf professional.
“I asked a lot of questions to learn more about the (secretary) position, and after careful consideration and talking to several mentors, I decided this would be a promising move for both me and the Indiana PGA,” Benson said. “We have an engaged and excited board ready to make a difference and support fellow PGA members.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses were closing at a record pace. While the pandemic has curtailed many of those closures, Benson explained that the sport’s evolving nature stands as just one of many issues she’ll face during her two-year term.
“The challenges, not just in this position but in the industry as a whole, is to recruit and retain quality staff for all golf management,” Benson said. “Getting more members active in our association is critically important. I’m also continually seeking ways to foster and grow the game through a variety of ways. It’s always a challenge. All of this, in addition to daily responsibilities in my job at Trine, is going to be a formidable task.”
As just one of four female presidents nationwide, Benson stands in select company. She noted that other officers across the country – notably including Suzy Whaley, who was elected as the first female president of the PGA of America in 2018 – have provided encouragement for her new role.
“She has been a tremendous ambassador for the game and for females in the game,” Benson said. “She reached out the other day through email showing support.”
And while the role of president getting filled by a female stands as unprecedented in Indiana, Benson doesn’t view her term as one in which she’ll need to pursue radical changes. Rather, just staying the course and improving things where she can.
“I don’t think anybody expects a complete dynamic shift,” Benson said. “I think it’s self-imposed, wanting to do the right thing not just for females, but just for golf in general.”